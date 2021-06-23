Dolly Parton invites Taylor Mill native Carly Pearce to join Grand Ole Opry





Country music star Carly Pearce is living the dream. Legendary Dolly Parton recently invited the Country Music Award winning artist to join the Grand Old Opry. This is not the first time Pearce has worked with Dolly. The emerging singer-songwriter began his foray into show business performing at Dollywood, the theme park near Parton’s hometown in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. RELATED: Taylor Mill Native Carly Pearce Wins Breakthrough Artist Award Dolly isn’t just one of America’s greatest living songwriters, singers, artists and superstars, Pearce said in a press release announcing his invitation to join the Grand Old Opry. It represents all the values ​​that country music carries for me. She has the grace of a full-fledged woman, a heart that is all love, the courage to do it, the courage to stand up for herself and just enough glitter to be everyone’s fairy godfather. Pearce will officially take the stage as the performer of Grand Old Opry on August 3. And the Opry? It’s the greatest love of my life since I was a young girl to listen to with my grandparents, “said Pearce.” All the greatest writers, legends and pioneers have been on this stage, and I can feel them in my bones every time I walk in. the stage door … To be truly invited to join the Opry family, there are no words. Parton said of being able to host Pearce at the Grand Old Opry: When one of our own has a special moment, it’s an honor to be a part of it. Carly is a true songwriter and a shining heart and I loved asking her to do something so special. Pearce performed 85 times on the stage of the Grand Old Opry before becoming a permanent artist at this historic venue. She won the 2021 Academy of County Music Awards single and musical event, as well as the 2020 CMA Awards musical event for I Hope Youre Happy Now, recorded with Lee Brice and co-written with Luke Combs.







