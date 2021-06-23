Hannah Fidell, teacher, signs first deal with FX





“A Teacher” creator, writer, director and executive producer Hannah Fidell has signed a premier deal with FX Productions. Fidell made her directorial debut with the indie drama “A Teacher,” which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013, before adapting it into a limited series for FX on Hulu. “Working with Hannah on ‘A Teacher’ has been incredibly rewarding, both creatively and personally, and this is just the latest example of her ability to excel as a storyteller and producer,” said Gina Balian, President of the original programming at FX, in a statement. . “As part of this new deal, we are now in a position to directly support Hannah’s vision for a new series that will build on her considerable skill and artistry.” FX Networks commissioned “A Teacher” in 2019 as a 10-part show starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson. It was the number one series on Hulu for five of its eight weeks and, according to the company, has since become the most watched FX show on Hulu. Mara, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman also produced “A Teacher”. The series, which focuses on an illicit sexual relationship between a high school teacher and a student, received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for a new scripted series. “It’s a real joy to find partners who care as deeply about creation as FX,” added Fidell. “With ‘A Teacher’, I was able to make the show I wanted to do… a dream for any filmmaker. Not only are they not afraid to tackle complicated and difficult topics or deeply flawed characters, but they jump at the chance. Did I mention they’re smart as hell? I couldn’t be more excited to continue working together. Fidell’s film credits include the romantic drama “6 Years,” which premiered in the US at South by Southwest in 2015 and made its European debut at the Champs-Élysées Film Festival the same year. The film was then released by Netflix. “The Long Dumb Road,” Fidell’s road trip comedy starring Tony Revolori and Jason Mantzoukas, was released by Universal Pictures in 2018. His other TV credits include directing episodes of Hulu’s “The Act” with Joey King and Patricia Arquette, and directing episodes of Facebook’s “Sorry for You Loss” with Elizabeth Olsen and Kelly Marie Tran. Fidell is also directing an episode of the highly anticipated Hulu series “Pam & Tommy” and has directed episodes of the Hulu comedy drama “Casual”. It is replaced by Grandview, UTA, ID and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.







