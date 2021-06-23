Entertainment
New Netflix movies and shows coming in July 2021
Netflix has shared the full list of new Netflix movies and new Netflix shows coming to the streaming service in July 2021. It will be an amazing month at Netflix to kick off the summer!
There are a ton of new Netflix movies and shows coming in July 2021, and every day we learn about new movies and shows being made.
Overall, there is a very good spread of new movies to be released. Many months are TV-rich, while June 2021 is a bit heavier on Netflix original movies. This is really good news for the fans! There will be something for everyone to watch in July.
We shared a quick rundown of the big Netflix movies and shows coming up in July, followed by the list of new releases.
Best Netflix Shows
Outer Banks season 2
Netflix just announced the External banks Season 2 release date. The new season kicks off July 30, and fans are excited to see what John B., Sarah and the Pogues are up to in Season 2.
We’ve shared the short trailer that Netflix shared below.
Virgin river season 3
Virgin river Season 3 is coming to Netflix much sooner than expected! We thought the new season would arrive this fall, but you can watch Virgin river Season 3 on Netflix July 9.
We’re finally going to find out what’s going to happen with Mel and Jack.
Atypical season 4
Atypical Season 4 is also coming to Netflix in July. The final season of the Netflix original series arrives on July 9, the same day as Virgin river season 3.
What’s going to happen with Sam and the Gardner family? We will find out!
I never never have season 2
I have never Season 2 is also slated to arrive on Netflix in July 2021. It was reported this spring, but Netflix has yet to announce the official release date for the new season. Stay tuned!
New Netflix Movies
Fear street
Fear street is going to be the horror event of the summer at Netflix! There are three Fear street films, and they come out in three consecutive weeks in July. They are all part of the same story spanning 300 years.
We have shared the release dates and titles of the Fear street movies below:
- Street of Fear: 1994 (July 2)
- Street of Fear: 1978 (July 9)
- Street of Fear: 1666 (July 16)
Milkshakes with powder
Milkshakes with powder Looks like it’ll be the best action movie on Netflix this summer. The film has an incredible cast with Karen Gillan, Freya Allen, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Chloe Coleman. The film tells the story of a team of assassins who must protect a mother and her daughter from their rivals.
Milkshakes with powder arrives on Netflix on July 14.
Netflix has not released the full list of new upcoming movies and shows in July 2021. We’ll share the full list as soon as we know. Typically, this list is revealed in the second half of the month, so we should see it sometime in the second half of June.
Netflix New Releases July 2021
1st of July
Gundam Hathaway mobile suit
Generation 56k
Young Royals
Audible
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: the spy who fucked me
The best of enemies
Boogie evenings
Born to play
Office of Magical Things: Season 1
charlie’s angels
Congolese
Dennis the menace
The game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as we know it
Love in fact
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a geisha
Midnight race
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No strings attached
Not another teen movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
Too beautiful
Spanish
Star Trek
The foreigners
Stuart little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underground world
Underworld: awakening
Underworld the uprising of the Lycans
What dreams can come
Why do fools fall in love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
July 2nd
Street of Fear: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
8th night
Big wood
Mortal season 2
Snowdrops
July 3
Grey’s Anatomy season 17
4th July
We the people
July the 5th
You are my spring
July 6
I think you should go with Tim Robinson: season 2
July 7
Dogs season 2
Cat people
The war next door
brick mansions
The quagmire: 97
The war next door
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
This little love of mine
July 8
Elize Matsunaga: Once upon a time there was a crime
Back home
Midnight Sun
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness
July 9th
Virgin river season 3
Atypical season 4
Biohackers season 2
Fear Street: 1978
The cook of Castamar
How I became a superhero
Last summer
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
July 10
American ultra
July 13
Ridley jones
July 14th
Milkshakes with powder
A classic horror story
Guide to the perfect family
Robbery
My unorthodox life
Private network: who killed Manuel Buendia?
July 15th
A perfect fit
BEASTARS season 2
Emicida: Yellow
my almond
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
July 16
Street of Fear: 1666
July 21
Seduces him
Deep
Explained: Season 3
Johnny essay
dusk
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17
Cosmic sin
July 20
milk water
July 21
Chernobyl 1986
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
One-on-one with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Troll Hunters: Rise of the Titans
22nd of July
Always works from 9 to 5
Words bubble like soda pop
July 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Your lover’s last letter
A second chance: the rivals
Funded
Sky Red Season 2
Blood red sky
Kingdom: North Ashin
July 24
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
July 26
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4
The operator
July 28
Bartkowiak
Fantastic mushrooms
Flash: Season 7
The snitch cartel: the origins
Tattoo Remake
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
July 29
Resort to love
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
July 30
Outer Banks season 2
The last mercenary
Myth and Tycoon: John DeLorean
Centaurworld
Glow Up: Season 3
July 31
The vault
We’ll share the full list of new Netflix releases for July when we find out! Stay tuned!
