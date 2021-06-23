Netflix has shared the full list of new Netflix movies and new Netflix shows coming to the streaming service in July 2021. It will be an amazing month at Netflix to kick off the summer!

There are a ton of new Netflix movies and shows coming in July 2021, and every day we learn about new movies and shows being made.

Overall, there is a very good spread of new movies to be released. Many months are TV-rich, while June 2021 is a bit heavier on Netflix original movies. This is really good news for the fans! There will be something for everyone to watch in July.

We shared a quick rundown of the big Netflix movies and shows coming up in July, followed by the list of new releases.

Best Netflix Shows

Outer Banks season 2

Netflix just announced the External banks Season 2 release date. The new season kicks off July 30, and fans are excited to see what John B., Sarah and the Pogues are up to in Season 2.

Virgin river season 3

Virgin river Season 3 is coming to Netflix much sooner than expected! We thought the new season would arrive this fall, but you can watch Virgin river Season 3 on Netflix July 9.

We’re finally going to find out what’s going to happen with Mel and Jack.

Atypical season 4

Atypical Season 4 is also coming to Netflix in July. The final season of the Netflix original series arrives on July 9, the same day as Virgin river season 3.

What’s going to happen with Sam and the Gardner family? We will find out!

I never never have season 2

I have never Season 2 is also slated to arrive on Netflix in July 2021. It was reported this spring, but Netflix has yet to announce the official release date for the new season. Stay tuned!

New Netflix Movies

Fear street

Fear street is going to be the horror event of the summer at Netflix! There are three Fear street films, and they come out in three consecutive weeks in July. They are all part of the same story spanning 300 years.

We have shared the release dates and titles of the Fear street movies below:

Street of Fear: 1994 (July 2)

Street of Fear: 1978 (July 9)

Street of Fear: 1666 (July 16)

Milkshakes with powder

Milkshakes with powder Looks like it’ll be the best action movie on Netflix this summer. The film has an incredible cast with Karen Gillan, Freya Allen, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Chloe Coleman. The film tells the story of a team of assassins who must protect a mother and her daughter from their rivals.

Milkshakes with powder arrives on Netflix on July 14.

Netflix has not released the full list of new upcoming movies and shows in July 2021. We’ll share the full list as soon as we know. Typically, this list is revealed in the second half of the month, so we should see it sometime in the second half of June.

Netflix New Releases July 2021

1st of July

Gundam Hathaway mobile suit

Generation 56k

Young Royals

Audible

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: the spy who fucked me

The best of enemies

Boogie evenings

Born to play

Office of Magical Things: Season 1

charlie’s angels

Congolese

Dennis the menace

The game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as we know it

Love in fact

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a geisha

Midnight race

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No strings attached

Not another teen movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

Too beautiful

Spanish

Star Trek

The foreigners

Stuart little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underground world

Underworld: awakening

Underworld the uprising of the Lycans

What dreams can come

Why do fools fall in love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

July 2nd

Street of Fear: 1994

Haseen Dillruba

8th night

Big wood

Mortal season 2

Snowdrops

July 3

Grey’s Anatomy season 17

4th July

We the people

July the 5th

You are my spring

July 6

I think you should go with Tim Robinson: season 2

July 7

Dogs season 2

Cat people

The war next door

brick mansions

The quagmire: 97

The war next door

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

This little love of mine

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once upon a time there was a crime

Back home

Midnight Sun

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness

July 9th

Virgin river season 3

Atypical season 4

Biohackers season 2

Fear Street: 1978

The cook of Castamar

How I became a superhero

Last summer

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

July 10

American ultra

July 13

Ridley jones

July 14th

Milkshakes with powder

A classic horror story

Guide to the perfect family

Robbery

My unorthodox life

Private network: who killed Manuel Buendia?

July 15th

A perfect fit

BEASTARS season 2

Emicida: Yellow

my almond

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

July 16

Street of Fear: 1666

July 21

Seduces him

Deep

Explained: Season 3

Johnny essay

dusk

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17

Cosmic sin

July 20

milk water

July 21

Chernobyl 1986

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

One-on-one with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Troll Hunters: Rise of the Titans

22nd of July

Always works from 9 to 5

Words bubble like soda pop

July 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Your lover’s last letter

A second chance: the rivals

Funded

Sky Red Season 2

Blood red sky

Kingdom: North Ashin

July 24

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

July 26

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4

The operator

July 28

Bartkowiak

Fantastic mushrooms

Flash: Season 7

The snitch cartel: the origins

Tattoo Remake

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

July 29

Resort to love

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

July 30

Outer Banks season 2

The last mercenary

Myth and Tycoon: John DeLorean

Centaurworld

Glow Up: Season 3

July 31

The vault

We’ll share the full list of new Netflix releases for July when we find out! Stay tuned!