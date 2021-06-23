Martina McBride to be celebrated with new country music exhibition HoF





The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is preparing to honor Martina McBride with a new exhibit. From July 30 to August 7, 2022, the museum will host Martina McBride: the power of her voice celebrating the country’s star. The Hall of Fame had originally scheduled the McBride exhibit to open in 2020, but – like most things planned for that year – it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The change of plan was a disappointment for McBride, who had long anticipated the show’s opening. “Postponing the opening of the exhibition last year due to the pandemic was a difficult decision, but a good one,” the singer said in a statement. “Having an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has been something I’ve had on my dream list for a long, long time. Being able to share moments and memories from my life and career with my fans and country music fans from all over the world is both humbling and exciting. I am so grateful to be a part of country music. “ Nonetheless, the delay gave the “This One’s for the Girls” singer more time to comb through her belongings, making the show even more special. “[Postponing the exhibit did] gives us more time to plan and dig through my archives to find several really special artifacts, ”said McBride. McBride’s CMHoF exhibit includes articles that will give visitors a glimpse into his personal life and career. McBride’s 1984 High School Yearbook, songwriter Gretchen Peters’ handwritten manuscript for her hit song “Independence Day”, a letter from Dolly Parton to McBride, McBride’s Jenny Packham dress from the cover of her 2007 album Wake up laughing, one of its CMA awards and an ACM awards trophy are some of the items included in the exhibit. Shortly after the new exhibit opens on August 1, McBride will participate in a conversation and performance at the CMA Theater. More details on this event, as well as the The power of her voice exhibition, are available on CountryMusicHallOfFame.org. The 30 Most Powerful Women in Country Music:







