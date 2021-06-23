Jerry Seinfeld to star in Netflix movie about inventing Pop-Tart





Jerry Seinfeld will star in a Netflix film about the making of Pop-Tart. Deadline reports that Seinfeld is now attached to directing, producing and staring in the film, bearing the title Not frosted. He also co-wrote the film with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. The film is an extrapolation of one of Seinfeld’s jokes about how the invention of Pop-Tart changed the world. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’ pre-existing working relationship with Seinfeld (Netflix is ​​home to the Comedians in cars having coffee series, his comic documentary Jerry before Seinfeld, and its first special stand-up in 22 years, 23 hours to kill) helped the streaming service win a lively auction for the rights to the project. As to how the film came about, Seinfeld said, “Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought it would be a good time to do something based on sheer silliness. . So we took my Standing Pop Tart from my last Netflix special and blew it up into a giant, crazy comedy movie. Seinfeld signed an exclusive deal with Netflix in 2017. At the time, Sarandos said in a press release, “Jerry is known around the world as a great television innovator and a beloved comic voice,” said said Ted Sarandos, director of content at Netflix. “We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Netflix comedy family.” Seinfeld said: “When I started to think about Comedians in cars having coffee, the whole business model of Netflix was to send DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are meeting now, both at very different times. I’m also very happy to be working with Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place who not only has the same enthusiasm for the art of stand-up comedy as I do. do, but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really in charge of moving there. “ This news follows a Netflix deal to become the exclusive streaming home of Seinfeld’s beloved sitcom Seinfeld for five years. This agreement will come into effect later this year. There is still no news from Bee Movie 2. Seinfeld has made great strides in the film industry lately. These steps include signing agreements with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin partners and securing the rights to Rian Johnson’s next two. Knives Out movies. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos