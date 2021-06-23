Rig presentation: Walter Schreifels from Quicksand

Walter Schreifels has been playing for over 25 years, with his focused, angular and grossly melodic guitar, anchoring his more adventurous and affected counterparts in Quicksand, Vanishing Life and Rival Schools. (The latter even released an album in 2011 titled Pedals.)

“Originally in Quicksand, my background in music came from a simple hardcore perspective, so I adopted this simplified aesthetic, similar to Fugazi,” says Schreifels. “Our bassist Sergio Vega and the other guitarist Tom Capone were adding pedals, so I grounded the band by playing the straight man and went for the more direct tone.” The Quicksand quartet was born from the ashes of the New York hardcore scene of the late 1980s, with guitarist / singer Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits and Youth of Today), Vega (Absolution and Carnage), Capone (Beyond and Bold) and drummer Alan Cage (who was in Burn with Capone and Beyond). A self-titled four-song EP landed them a major contract with Polydor, where they released the seminal 1993 classic. Slide. (He even landed in Decibel‘s Hall of Fame.) Both recordings are equally abrasive and melodic. Then the quartet moved to Island to release the 1995s Manic compression, an album relentless as a mass. But as soon as they stood up, the band dissolved into the time capsule of New York’s once-wealthy alternative music scene. Yet they have always influenced the Deftones (where Sergio now shares his time playing bass), Thursday, Glassjaw, At the Drive-In, Torche and many more.

Schreifels went on to form other two-guitar groups, including Rival Schools with Ian Page and Vanishing Life with Zac Blair of Rise Against. And he continued to flourish as a midrange leader and mattress, allowing his fellow guitarists to fold the solos, color outside the lines, and roll out of the pocket. However, life has a way of challenging us and pushing us out of our comfort zones. (I mean, hello, 2020!) Ian left Rival Schools, Tom left Quicksand, and Walter formed the blues, psych-rock Dead Heavens, engaging in heavenly spaces and thick, sizzling guitar parts.

“At that point, I had to kind of become the ‘pedal’ guy, so I was like, ‘Shit, I’m going to have a wah wah. [laughs] I heard a lot of good things! That led to a delay, then a tremolo, then a phaser, and now he’s reserving a row on his pedalboard for experimentation and tone testing. “I slowly became a effects guy, always knowing that I needed their applications to our music to be tasteful. And with Dead Heavens, I wanted to broaden my palette by improving myself as a player and creating a space where I could really indulge in the sounds in my head. “ What kind of positive points did Walter recognize from his release from the pedal? “Understanding how to use a piece of equipment that was previously mysterious or intimidating, and now, having crossed that mental barrier, you can access new shit and create something that you might not otherwise have.”

And its long-standing hardcore DNA, simple and effective, has avoided blind spots and snobbish traps. “I just look lazy, but I don’t care how I get a result if I’m happy with it. If it’s taking a long time and there’s something I have to leave aside a little, that’s fine. If it’s with a Roland CUBE practice amp that inspires a song or sound, that’s fine too. I don’t care. “ These new avenues of equipment and the official reduction of the Quicksand to a trio create new avenues for Schreifels. “I am so excited to continue telling the Quicksand story, continuing Interiors, but also through our OG catalog, and the focus on growth has allowed me to improve my guitar playing and find new horizons. “

In this episode, the founding leader of Quicksand explains why the oft-forgotten Fenders and a "spooky" gold leaf Harmony were the 6-string cornerstones for Remote populations. He explains how an 8-inch workout combo was a trump card up his sleeve when recording, and talks about his slow adoption of effects and how they shaped his sound and vision.

And watch the videos of their two singles: “Inversion“

“Missile Command“

Bobkat Harmony Holiday from the 1960s “The gold leaves of this Harmony Holiday Bobkat have a muddy, spooky, ghostly quality that really complements and fills the wings I typically use in the studio and on stage,” says Schreifels. Speaking with PG in 2018, he mentioned that the mid-60s Harmony above and a Fender Kurt Cobain Jag were the big hitters for 2017 Interiors, but the next one Remote populations saw it paired with a Fender Player Lead III (which we’ll meet in a minute). “Another cool thing about Harmony is, even though I’m not a main player, it’s really comfortable and easy for me to get around the neck and make it look like I’m doing something,” admits Schreifels. He’s had the guitar for almost 10 years, and beyond Quicksand, he’s used it in the studio for Dead Heavens and Vanishing Life. Typically, all of Walter’s guitars take Ernie Ball Slinkys (.010.046) and he usually lives in standard or drop-D tunings. However, “Fire This Time”, disabled Interiors, dropped the low E to A string, creating unison between the two upper neck strings, something he absorbed after seeing the Baroness in concert.

Fender Classic Player Jazzmaster Special During the band’s heyday in the 90s, Schreifels used bucker-wielding guitars like Les Paul Deluxes and HSS Strats. He saw the loss of his Gibson abroad (and the deterioration of his body while playing heavier instruments) as a sign. Eventually the transition materialized in a relationship with Fender, and he began to bond with their humbucker guitars, like the aforementioned Cobain Jag. He scored the Fender Classic Player Jazzmaster Special above, but didn’t completely fall in love with his JM Special Design Hot Single-Coil Jazzmaster pickups, so he slammed a set of brand-unknown humbuckers for a bigger sound. and more daring. To improve its playability, it replaced the original bridge with a Staytrem.

Fender Player Lead III Before recording the new album, Walter spied on the announcement of the update to Fender’s Lead II and Lead III instruments and was immediately intrigued. He contacted Fender and they sent the above Player Lead III model finished in a gorgeous metallic purple and featuring Player Series humbuckers that can be split.

Fender Blues Junior The band’s last US tour saw Schreifels use a 50-watt Marshall JMP 2×12 combo loaded with Celestions. He’s also familiarized with Orange half-batteries and loves them too, but like his guitars, he condenses amps, especially in the studio. Above is the Fender Blues Junior who resides in his New York-based home, but he recorded with him for the new Quicksand album.

Roland CUBE-10GX COSM The shock of its configuration must be this Roland CUBE-10GX COSM combo. In the recap, he remarks that “it’s so handy.” Because of its basic layout and built-in effects, it allowed him to forget about gear or tone, dial in a reverb, delay, or chorus, and try to get the ideas going in his head. And when following overdubs with pendant Remote populations, he used his “cheap” sound as an asset to layer another accent.

Walter Schreifels’ crankset This is a crankset that has been built for over 20 years. As he admits at the start of Rundown, he avoided the pedals for much of his career. The cornerstone of its sparse stomp station is the Dunlop Cry Baby Standard wah. It will activate the Cry Baby to create tension or lock the sweep to change the EQ and guitar voice. The following two are industry standards and seen in countless Rundowns: the Xotic EP Booster and the MXR Carbon Copy Delay. For a little sway and movement, he’s going to kick the Mooer Spark tremolo, which he kept because he says depth control is special. And the Electro-Harmonix Mel9 always finds its place on its board, due to its role in Interiors. He typically switches between string and orchestral modes, but he also found inspiration in the flute mode. Already sits on a Pedaltrain Novo 24 board and is powered by the Voodoo Labs Pedal Power 2 Plus.

Walter Schreifels bonus pedals Here are a few pedal provocateurs that have made some notable spotlight on Remote populations. The EHX Synth9 creates the air assault warning sirens on “Missile Command”, the MXR Phase 90 tracks the song “Phase 90”, and the DigiTech FreqOut adds a weird ghost feedback.