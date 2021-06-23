Salma Hayek talks about aging and the surprise effects of menopause

It’s a little hard to think about Salma Hayek and aging in the same sentence.

But the “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” star is actually 54 years old and going through the same aging issues as most women, including menopause. And it’s that particular process, as she recently told women on Facebook “Red table“, which she wanted to bring into this role of actress.

He was conceived as maybe a girl in his forties, but the truth is I said why? I say let’s make her a woman in her 50s and I think we should make sure she has to do all of these actions while she is going through menopause. And we had to convince some people, Hayek told Jada Pinkett Smith.

There has been a lot of talk recently about debunking the menopause process and the specific symptoms associated with the aging process in women. TODAY, Special Presenter Maria Shriver recently spoke to pundits and women in their 50s for a close-up photo in June. There was a side effect of the transition that surprised Hayek: she said her breasts had actually grown bigger.

“The breasts get bigger a lot,” she said, noting that she had been showing symptoms since her mid-40s. “For some women they get smaller. But there are women who when you gain weight your breasts get bigger… and then in some cases when you are in menopause they grow back. And I’m just one. of these women that it happened at every step! “

“A lot of people have said that I had breast augmentation, I don’t blame them!” Hayek continued. “My breasts were smaller (before)! The rest of my body too … But they kept getting bigger. Lots and lots of sizes. And my back is really hurting. And not many people talk about it.”

When Hayek visited her doctor to discuss what she was going through, she was struck by a barrage of possible symptoms that were downright frightening.

“The questions (I was asked) were terrifying,” she said. “They would ask me things like, ‘Do your ears grow and there is hair growing? You grow (a) mustache and a beard? Are you easily irritable? Do you cry for no reason? Very fast weight? that doesn’t go away no matter what you do? And then they ask you, “Is your vagina dry?” “

Part of the reason menopause can be confusing and unpredictable for women is that no two bodies are the same. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has a useful frequently asked questions page this explains parts of the process, which begins on average at the age of 51. The most common symptoms include hot flashes, trouble sleeping, night sweats, and more. But as everyone’s journey varies, the results can be surprising.

Salma Hayek at the Women in Motion 2018 Awards Dinner in Cannes, France. Laurent Koffel / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Hayek said she is still learning to deal with the day-to-day. “I’ve been through those times, maybe I still am, but you have to notice those times and take a deep breath and say, like, ‘OK, that will pass. You have to hold on. “Also, hot flashes aren’t fun.”

As for aging itself, Hayek remains optimistic and basically says age is just a number.

“You can kick at any age,” she said. “You can get along at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are where we are. We are not just there. to make babies we’re not just there for baby man. We’re not just there to serve everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away … it’s almost like whether the expiration date for eggs means an expiration date for you as a woman. It’s a misconception that has been going around for centuries. “