Elton John Adds Last Dates to ‘Farewell’ Tour Before Retiring





Elton John says “Farewell” for the third time before officially retiring. The pop legend, 74, added several dates and started selling pre-sale tickets for the third stop of his latest tour, Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Last Tour. The concerts I’m announcing today will be my last tour dates in North America and Europe, John mentionned. I’m going to come out in the widest way possible, giving the best of myself, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. . John is expected to perform in other European cities and several major North American cities. The tour begins in September in Berlin, with stops in North America, Europe and New Zealand through 2023. The tour will end in Auckland in 2023. The tour also includes postponed dates of the 2020 Johns Tour in New York, Houston, Detroit, Miami, Toronto and Montreal that have been dropped due to COVID-19. I have enjoyed my time at home with the family as the world navigates through the COVID pandemic. But I really miss being on the road and playing for my beloved fans on my “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour”, Jean said in 2020. As scientists make great strides, we are making great plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure everyone’s health and safety. The 17-month tour is long, with performances in more than 50 cities. John will perform in huge venues and stadiums, including the Carrier Dome and Soldier Field at Syracuse Universities in Chicago. The Grammy-winning musician first embarked on the tour in 2018 and it turned out to be a success, grossing $ 358.6 million from 179 shows around the world. John will return to North America on January 19, 2022 in New Orleans and tickets go on sale June 30. Here are the added dates for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour: 2022

January 19 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

January 21 Houston, Texas Toyota Center

January 22 Houston, Texas Toyota Center

January 25 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center

January 26 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center

January 29 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

January 30 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

February 01 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

February 04 Chicago, IL United Center

February 05 Chicago, IL United Center

February 08 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

February 09 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

February 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

February 15 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

February 18 Montreal, QC Bell Center

February 19 Montreal, QC Bell Center

February 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

February 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

February 25 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

March 01 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 02 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 05 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 06 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 19 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

March 22 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 23 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 26 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Center

March 27 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 30 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

April 01 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 02 Milwaukee, WI Forum Fiserv

April 05 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

April 08 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

April 09 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

April 12 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

April 13 Hershey, PA Giant Center

April 16 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

April 19 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

April 20 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

April 23 Jacksonville, Florida Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 24 Tampa, Florida Amalie Arena

April 27 Orlando, FL Amway Arena

April 28 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

May 22 Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park

May 29 Leipzig, DE Red Bull Arena

04 June Milan, IT San Siro Stadium

07 June Horsens, DK CASA Arena Horsens

June 09 Arnhem, The Netherlands GelreDome

June 11 Paris, FR La Défense Arena

June 15 Norwich, UK Carrow Road

June 17 Liverpool, UK Anfield

June 19 Sunderland, UK Stadium of Light

June 22 Bristol, UK Ashton Gate Stadium

June 29 Swansea, UK Liberty Stadium

July 15 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

July 18 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

July 23 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

July 28 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

July 30 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field

August 5 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Sep 7 Toronto, ON Rogers Center

September 10 Syracuse, NY Carrier Dome

September 16 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

September 18 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

September 22 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

September 24 Washington National Park, DC

September 30 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field

October 2 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

October 21 Vancouver, BC BC Place

October 29 San Antonio, Texas Alamodome

November 4 Houston, Texas Minute Maid Park

November 12 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

November 19 Los Angeles, CA Dodgers Stadium

November 20 Los Angeles, CA Dodgers Stadium 2023

January 27 Auckland, New Zealand Smart Stadium

January 28 Auckland, New Zealand Smart Stadium







