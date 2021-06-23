Entertainment
Elton John Adds Last Dates to ‘Farewell’ Tour Before Retiring
Elton John says “Farewell” for the third time before officially retiring.
The pop legend, 74, added several dates and started selling pre-sale tickets for the third stop of his latest tour, Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Last Tour.
The concerts I’m announcing today will be my last tour dates in North America and Europe, John mentionned. I’m going to come out in the widest way possible, giving the best of myself, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. .
John is expected to perform in other European cities and several major North American cities. The tour begins in September in Berlin, with stops in North America, Europe and New Zealand through 2023.
The tour will end in Auckland in 2023. The tour also includes postponed dates of the 2020 Johns Tour in New York, Houston, Detroit, Miami, Toronto and Montreal that have been dropped due to COVID-19.
I have enjoyed my time at home with the family as the world navigates through the COVID pandemic. But I really miss being on the road and playing for my beloved fans on my “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour”, Jean said in 2020. As scientists make great strides, we are making great plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure everyone’s health and safety.
The 17-month tour is long, with performances in more than 50 cities. John will perform in huge venues and stadiums, including the Carrier Dome and Soldier Field at Syracuse Universities in Chicago.
The Grammy-winning musician first embarked on the tour in 2018 and it turned out to be a success, grossing $ 358.6 million from 179 shows around the world.
John will return to North America on January 19, 2022 in New Orleans and tickets go on sale June 30.
Here are the added dates for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour:
2022
January 19 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
January 21 Houston, Texas Toyota Center
January 22 Houston, Texas Toyota Center
January 25 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center
January 26 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center
January 29 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
January 30 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
February 01 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
February 04 Chicago, IL United Center
February 05 Chicago, IL United Center
February 08 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
February 09 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
February 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
February 15 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
February 18 Montreal, QC Bell Center
February 19 Montreal, QC Bell Center
February 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
February 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
February 25 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
March 01 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
March 02 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
March 05 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum
March 06 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum
March 19 Fargo, ND FARGODOME
March 22 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
March 23 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
March 26 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Center
March 27 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 30 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
April 01 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 02 Milwaukee, WI Forum Fiserv
April 05 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
April 08 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
April 09 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
April 12 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
April 13 Hershey, PA Giant Center
April 16 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 19 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
April 20 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
April 23 Jacksonville, Florida Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 24 Tampa, Florida Amalie Arena
April 27 Orlando, FL Amway Arena
April 28 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
May 22 Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park
May 29 Leipzig, DE Red Bull Arena
04 June Milan, IT San Siro Stadium
07 June Horsens, DK CASA Arena Horsens
June 09 Arnhem, The Netherlands GelreDome
June 11 Paris, FR La Défense Arena
June 15 Norwich, UK Carrow Road
June 17 Liverpool, UK Anfield
June 19 Sunderland, UK Stadium of Light
June 22 Bristol, UK Ashton Gate Stadium
June 29 Swansea, UK Liberty Stadium
July 15 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
July 18 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
July 23 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 28 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
July 30 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field
August 5 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Sep 7 Toronto, ON Rogers Center
September 10 Syracuse, NY Carrier Dome
September 16 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
September 18 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
September 22 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
September 24 Washington National Park, DC
September 30 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field
October 2 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
October 21 Vancouver, BC BC Place
October 29 San Antonio, Texas Alamodome
November 4 Houston, Texas Minute Maid Park
November 12 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field
November 19 Los Angeles, CA Dodgers Stadium
November 20 Los Angeles, CA Dodgers Stadium
2023
January 27 Auckland, New Zealand Smart Stadium
January 28 Auckland, New Zealand Smart Stadium
