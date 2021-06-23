Justin and Hailey Bieber Casual Dress Meeting French President





Apparently the sneakers ARE evening wear for Bieber. In my humble opinion (but still fair), Justin and Hailey Bieber are one of the best dressed couples in Hollywood. But, when the couple left Hollywood and flew to Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at the Palais de la Lyse, critics were not happy. Marc Piasecki / GC Images

Justin posted a photo from the meeting on Instagram and met with severe disapproval. Hailey wore a beige dress and heels, while Justin opted for a charcoal suit and blue and white Nike sneakers. “Our culture is doomed to fail,” one person tweeted. Ok, just to make sure I understand. Justin Bieber and his wife went to the Elysee (her in a bikini top and skirt, and him in sneakers) to meet Macron and his wife for no apparent reason? Our culture is doomed. https://t.co/MHDiEERVhg “It feels like you should have a little more decorum for an occasion like this,” added another. I have the Hailey Biebers style and this look is mind boggling, but am I the only one who thinks it’s a little inappropriate for a state affair to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife? Or am I prudish? Iono. Looks like you should have a little more decorum for an occasion like this.

One user asked, "No one told this young girl how to dress for the occasion?" Justin and Hailey haven't responded to criticism, but receiving strong opinions on the internet is nothing new to them. Time will only tell when this beautifully dressed couple makes headlines for their fashion choices!







