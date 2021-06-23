‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell took off from plane after argument with wife





Arrow star Stephen Amell speaks after being pulled from a Delta flight following an altercation with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell. The 40-year-old actor, who is best known for playing hooded vigilante Green Arrow in The CW’s “Arrow” from 2012 to 2020, said he was asked to “leave” a Delta flight from Austin to Los Angeles Monday afternoon after the couple got into a fight. “My wife and I had a fight Monday afternoon on a Delta flight,” Amell tweeted Wednesday. “I was asked to lower my voice and I did. About 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly evicted. . “ Delta Air Lines spokesman Morgan Durrant confirmed to US TODAY on Wednesday that there was a “brief eight-minute departure delay” on Delta flight 966 on Monday “after an unruly customer was disembarked from the plane before departure from Austin “. “The flight arrived at Los Angeles International Airport earlier than expected,” Durrant added. The “arrow” of CWends its race with a shortened season 8 this fall Although Amell did not go into the details of the argument with his wife, the actor admitted that he “let my emotions get the better of me, end of story.” He added: “I booked myself on a southwest flight 2 hours later and got home with no further problems.” Amell and his wifeCassandra Jean Amell was returning to Los Angeles from ATX TV festival, she says Instagram post, where she wrote that they had a “pretty good time”. The couple got married on Christmas Day 2012. They share a 7-year-old daughter, Maverick. ‘Arrow’:Excellent goal, but not quite on target







