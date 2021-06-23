Entertainment
Sylvie and Laufeyson travel to Lamentis-1
Two variants of Loki and two alien planetoids collide in this week’s episode of the new Marvel live-action series. As we begin to learn more about the mysterious fugitive from the first two installments, new twists (and existing Marvel Comics lore) continue to complicate matters. We learn that Variants’ name is Sylvie, not Loki, and even the 2012 Loki is in awe of her mind-altering abilities, which she claims to have learned herself. (Our Loki, on the other hand, learned magic from his Asgardian foster mother, Frigga.)
At one point in the following three episodes, actor Richard E. Grant (Can you ever forgive me?) should make an appearance; a popular fan theory suggests he could be playing an older version of Loki. Would he have trained Sylvie, perhaps? She clarifies that she doesn’t like being called Loki. Either way, she’s got plenty of tea on the Time Variance Authority, and by the end of this episode, she’s starting to spill.
What happens in this episode of Loki?
Crucially, perhaps understandably, Sylvie doesn’t trust our Loki. This is the guy who just tried to wipe out New York and reign as Earth God-King, after all, but aren’t they two sides of the same demigod leaping into reality? ?
The episode opens with the two returning to TVA, thanks to Sylvie’s handy TemPad, a gadget that allows her to create portals and travel from one time (or Armageddon) to another. It’s TVA technology, but its plan differs from Lokis’s. Where he would seek to control VAT for his own pleasure, she apparently hears destroy he. And she has a good reason for this: VAT is fully populated with other variations. Thus, the mythology around Time-Keepers continues to show cracks. Granted, all Minutemen are Variants Mobius and Judge Renslayer probably are too, as are all the bureaucrats behind their various desks. Could it be that the timekeepers themselves are a trio of Lokis? Does someone who thinks he is the one true god of mischief imprison all opposing versions of himself to retain his power over the multiverse?
In my last recap, I wondered if the only purpose of TVA was to track down and destroy Lokis. Maybe I was right, in a way; maybe the lucky ones are killed, and the rest are made to serve. Mobius, however, seems unaware that Sylvie himself is a Variant, who seems to rather hide the truth than lie. (The best villains always do that, don’t they? Hannibal Lecter never lies. But he eats people.) Does Mobius nice to meet you, then? Are all of the TVA minions enchanted, unaware that they were all once trickster gods with unimaginable power? (Have been they or they? What makes a Loki a Loki?) We all thought Laufeyson was dead when Thanos choked him in Infinity war. It looks like he has more tricks up his sleeve, on more planes of the multiverse, than he would have even suspected.
For now, however, Loki and Sylvie are content to try and work together, two rascals with two slippery agendas.
When Loki first proposes a truce, Sylvie puts a blade to her throat. Then, the TemPad device drops them both through a portal to another apocalyptic day of the 21st century: a moon called Lamentis-1, whose planet is about to crash directly into it. To get back to TVA and Time-Keepersor anywhere that’s not about to explode, Sylvie needs to recharge her TemPad with a significant amount of energy. The ark that the inhabitants of Lamentis-1 intend to use to save their people is doomed to failure anyway, she reasoned, so they will simply use it as a source of energy. So, the pair use the Loki playbook of trickery and deception to board a train that heads to where the arches are set for launch. And, during the ride, they have the opportunity to talk and learn a little more about each other.
Once they reach the ark, inspiration strikes. Why not just pilot the ship to safety, saving a civilization for some fun? They agree, the sky begins to fall, and just before they can reach the ark, the ship is destroyed. As the credits roll, Loki and Sylvie stand in the middle of a dead end apocalypse.
