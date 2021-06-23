Conan O’Brien and Seth Rogen share on stage – The Hollywood Reporter





TV’s longest-running late-night host, Conan O’Brien, smoked weed on stage with one of Hollywood’s biggest cannabis lovers, Seth Rogen, in his final week of shows at TBS. While the previous episode of Conan took fans back in time with an appearance by Paul Rudd and a final rerun of his Mac and me gag, Wednesday night, O’Brien was relaxing and smoking a joint alongside longtime co-host Andy Richter. The exchange was courtesy of the show’s guest, comedic actor and owner of the cannabis company Rogen, who produced the weed out of his own pocket. The exchange was sparked by O’Brien admitting he wasn’t sure what he planned to do during his downtime between the end of his late-night show TBS and his weekly variety series. scheduled for HBO Max, leading her with Rogen to discuss the host’s tendency to overwork. “I would suggest – this is going to be hilarious on the brand – to try and smoke a lot of weed for a long time,” Rogen said to cheers. Rogen noted that O’Brien appears “like someone who doesn’t smoke a lot of weed,” to the assent of the late night host. “I don’t smoke weed, and it’s not judgmental. I like my lucidity, ”said O’Brien, before joking that he considers her“ weed ”. “If there’s ever a sign that you don’t smoke weed, it’s that you just call it fine weed,” Rogen joked. O’Brien then went on to explain why he didn’t smoke, explaining that he had tried it before but “nothing really happened”, before asking Rogen for advice on what he should try. . It was then that the writer and producer pulled a joint out of his suit jacket and handed it to O’Brien, to the cheers of the audience. “This is how lame I am,” O’Brien said. “For a second, I thought, ‘Did he bring a birthday candle?’ “ Rogen stepped in to first urge the Conan host of “don’t smoke this now – or do it.” It will be a great and weird show ”, before telling him that if he smokes“ a puff of this weed ”, he will have a good time. With a lighter Rogen pulls from his back pants pocket, O’Brien attempts to light the joint – initially the wrong way round – as the audience chants his name and laughs. “I really don’t know what the hell I’m doing,” Conan laughs, before passing it on to Rogen, who takes a punch himself and then hands it to Ritcher. “I’ll keep this for a while,” Rogen laughed as he picked it up.







