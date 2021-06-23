Netflix’s “Sexy Beasts,” “Too Hot to Handle,” More Summer TV Shows

This summer, reality TV is just around the corner.

Netflix released a trailer for his weirder-than-fiction dating show on Wednesday and all is well. We are well. Everything is fine. In “Sexy Beasts“, which will be released on July 21, the singles are outfitted with prosthetics and makeup to look like creatures, so the focus can be on their personalities rather than their looks. Then the contestants have dates. ” blindly “.

“I want to get married. I want to have babies before I turn 26. Do you have health insurance?” an enthusiastic contestant dressed as an apanda asks (what we think is) a bison over wine in the preview.

“Welcome to the strangest blind date ever,” said a voiceover. (He is right.)

A Twitter user expressed his amazement. “Am I on drugs? ” they wondered.

“We’re not going to be successful as a company, are we? ” another asked.

But “Sexy Beasts” is just one of many foamy sea foam shows on a shore arriving this summer. Dating shows, craft contests, and a game show hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are among the highlights.

Look alive, Lana! Netflix’s dating show that rewards chastity with hard cash is back for a second season. Ten singles (unaware that they were joining this restrictive reality show) arrive in Heaven, where they have a chance to win a grand prize of $ 100,000. As before, the cruel trap for these scorching singles is that they have to withstand the physical exertion to build meaningful relationships and earn money. Kissing and all sexual contact, even self-righteousness, are prohibited, and Lana (a watchdog like Alexa) is keeping an eye out.

‘RuPauls Drag Race All Stars’ (June 24)

Sashay at Paramount + to watch the new season of “RuPaul All Stars Drag Race“Thirteen former contestants return with the hope of winning $ 100,000 and a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.” We predict that the live, heartfelt and hilarious show will be perfect for summer viewing.

“Do it” (June 24)

Haven’t had enough crafting while distancing yourself socially for over a year? Amy poehler and Nick Offerman have you covered. The stars of “Parks and Recreation” are the hosts of NBC’s Healthier Than Apple Pie Craft Contest (8 EDT / PDT), where “Makers” compete in themed challenges. We love that this game is less dog eating dog and more adorable puppies playing fighting.

“Put a ring on” (June 25)

These couples, like the big one Beyonce sang, “Put a ring on it?” Longtime partners put their relationships to the test for the OWN Series (10 EDT / PDT), which aims to help them deal with their relationship challenges to determine whether they should walk down the aisle or s remove.

‘Fboy Island’ (July)

Oh (F) man! The title can conjure up all the bad dating experiences, but if you can get past it, the premise for the upcoming HBO Max series, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, looks to be pretty good. Or at least captivating in a sort of train wreck. Three women travel to a tropical paradise with 24 suitors. Twelve of the men are there for the right reason, while the other dozen want to make money. Our anxiety is already growing.

‘Love Island’ (July 7)

The Hawaiian Islands serve as the backdrop for the show’s third season (CBS, 9:30 a.m. EDT / PDT) in which singles pair up, hoping to find love and avoid being kicked out of heaven. Can couples survive the arrival of new competitors and unexpected twists and turns?

“Secret Celebrity Renovation” (July 9)

Fans of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU” have another surprise star studded makeover series. CBS’s version (8 EDT / PDT) offers celebrities and athletes the chance to pay off an important person in their life with an overhaul. Something tells us that it would be wise to have tissues on hand when you watch stars like Paula Abdul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Anthony Ramos give back.

“Big brother” (July 11)

CBS’s long-running series that asks contestants to trade their privacy for a payday kicks off its 23rd season (8 EDT / PDT). The last contestant in terms of charm, deception, skill or luck will win $ 500,000. Hear what guests are doing in the fishbowl and see if romances develop (Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8 EDT / PDT).

Hosts Heidi klum and Tim Gunn are trying to find the next big designer in Amazon’s fashion contest series. Model Winnie Harlow and fashion designer Jeremy Scottare judge for the new season, recorded in Los Angeles. The leading fashion star will receive $ 1 million and other prizes.

“Love in Paradise: the Caribbean” (July 18)

The Discovery + series follows the relationships of four Americans and locals they fell in love with in a Caribbean paradise. Will distance doom their relationships, or can these couples make them last? Only time and this series will tell.

“Married at first sight” (July 21)

Ten hopeful romantics will no longer be alone in The Lone Star Stateif Lifetime’s “Married at first sight“can help him. (Can he?) For the 13th season of the series (8 EDT / PDT), the show is heading to Houston. And while they say everything is bigger in Texas, let’s hope that with marriage issues, especially those who are meeting for the first time on their wedding day.

“Family Game Fight” (August 11)

Married actorsKristen bell and Dax shepard appear together on the small screen for the first time in NBC’s game show (9 EDT / PDT). The couple, who married in 2013 and are perpetually #CoupleGoals, will go head-to-head as members of families of four in a duel, with a prize of $ 100,000 at stake.

“License in paradise” (August 16)

Castaways of “The single person“The franchise resurfaces in ABC’s summer series (8 EDT / PDT), in search of another blow of love, or at least a free vacation. Who can blame them?

