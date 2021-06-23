Great family movies on Netflix to watch now

Over the past year, many have connected with their families who in some cases have doubled as new roommates with the help of movies on Netflix. They brought joy, laughter, and, at times, very uncomfortable moments in the form of surprise sex scenes or not-so-family themes. This is how it goes with the array of entertainment options at your fingertips, of course: not all the movies on your watch list are guaranteed to work for your entire household, from impressionable kids to older parents. elderly and grandparents. But luckily, there are still plenty of options if you’re looking for Netflix movies that are sure to please everyone in the family, because even though the COVID vaccines are finally here, and you might be spending more time there. outdoors this summer, there is still nothing like the simple pleasure of watching a movie at home with loved ones by your side.

To save you from spending half the night scrolling through the options to watch, here are some of the best grandma and whole family movies on the streaming service, from classic movies to modern musical gems that are sure to be guaranteed. to leave the whole house warm, fuzzy, and connected.

Eurovision Song Contest: The History of Fire Saga

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in this ultra-charming musical about two small-town Icelandic artists who are hoping to make it big on the world stage. His sweet messages about family and the pursuit of your dreams are sure to accompany you, as are all the amazing songs, one of which (Husavik, named after the Icelandic town where the characters are from) was nominated. for an Oscar in 2021.

Chief

A film that pleases the crowds if there is one Chief features a cast of Jon Favreau and several other stars including Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson that any family, especially the Marvel-obsessed genre, is sure to know and love. Using delicious Cuban sandwiches, a disillusioned chef finds inspiration on the road in this celebration of life, food and family.

Find Ohana

A Hawaiian family who live in New York with joy reluctantly travel to Oahu for what turns out to be a very transformative summer. What follows (perhaps to the surprise of the characters) is a charming story that will appeal to the whole family, from the little ones who enjoy on-screen adventure and mysterious elements, to parents who appreciate the themes of heritage and history. House.

Yes day

Yes day follows a family’s experience by saying yes to all of their children’s requests for a day which, as you would expect, results in mischief and sweet moments. Jennifer Garner, who plays and produces, said People that she started the tradition of yes days in her own family after reading Amy Krouse Rosenthals delivers upon which the 2021 film is based.

The Mitchells versus. Machines

Family trips are often quite tricky, but the Mitchells especially go wrong when AI-controlled robots take over the world. As they battle the tech takeover, the eccentric family reunites in this sweet animated adventure, which was written by the same team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The star-studded cast includes Olivia Colman, Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson and more.

Klaus

This whimsical Christmas movie may not have won the Oscar, but it did convincing the families who have found solace in his welfare story of a mailman, Jesper, who finds purpose and friendship by delivering toys in the name of the mysterious Klaus. Even though it’s a holiday movie, Klaus is the kind that captivates the family at any time of the year.

on the moon

Another Oscar nominee original streamer, On the moon is a musical journey of a young girl, Fei Fei, who tries to get to the moon as she mourns her late mother and contemplates the prospect of her father remarrying. It’s the kind of vibrant musical journey that young children will love, while others will enjoy the themes of loss, family and healing. Plus, several of your favorites, including Hamilton Phillipa Soo and Gray Anatomy Sandra Oh, complete the cast.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Beloved broadcaster David Attenborough guides viewers through a thoughtful take on Earth and its uncertain future in this nature documentary. There is both fear and hope in the various ecosystems seen by Attenborough, and the film features examples of ecological steps in the right direction. The Netflix feature will appeal to the kids and the kind-hearted kids who love wildlife and want to start taking a more active role in preserving the planet for future generations.

The boy who harnessed the wind

This story of childish ingenuity is sure to inspire the whole family and it really happened. In this uplifting film, a young boy named William Kamkwamba develops a wind turbine that saves his village in Malawi from economic ruin. The boy who harnessed the wind stars Maxwell Simba and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who also wrote and made his directorial debut with the film.

Philomene

Philomene may have won Judi Dench a AARP Annual adult movie award, but rest assured, this isn’t one of those grandparents and grandparents only movies. Film buffs of all ages will be moved by this true story of a woman whose son was taken from her in an Irish abbey in the 1950s and her eye-opening quest to find out where he is as an adult.

We can be heroes

A group of superhero kids, including Sharkboy’s daughter and Lavagirl, team up to save their parents (and the world) in this playful Netflix original. While this is basically the story of the next generations, a few famous faces such as Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and The Mandalorians Pedro Pascal makes it a really nice choice for the whole family.

The Muppets

The wacky and colorful characters created by Jim Henson provide timeless appeal to all ages, but it’s sure to be the all-star cast that really draws you in, with names like Jason Segel, Amy Adams, Rashida Jones, and more. Watch the Muppets come together to save their beloved theater and teach their human friends a thing or two along the way.

The terminal

In this uplifting, high-profile drama, Tom Hanks Viktor can’t leave the airport when his home country shatters in the middle of his travels. Instead, he has to call the liminal setting of the Terminal home, and he makes friendships with the many people who work there, played by very familiar actors like Zoe Saldana and Diego Luna.

Real steel

Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly and boxing robots set in sort of the near future, Real steel has all the makings of a great family film, but pushes the charm a little further with a touching story of an outsider father and son. This charming hidden gem also includes Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie, a robot-loving friend and colleague who helps the rambling team on their journey to victory.

Enola Holmes

This family adventure follows Strange things Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, younger sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin). In search of her missing mother, Enola discovers her detective skills and defines herself as an integral part of the detective family, a good thing for viewers as a the rest is already in preparation.

The artist

What is old is new in The artist, a 2011 film that brought the quiet charm of the silent movie era into the 21st century and won a few Oscars along the way. Film buffs and history buffs will certainly appreciate this ode to old Hollywood, whose beautiful black and white cinematography gives the film a truly timeless feel.

Choice of litter

Few things bring the whole family together like puppies and in the insightful documentary Choice of litter, that’s exactly what you get. Watch five adorable lab puppies train to serve as guide dogs for the visually impaired. While not everyone is up to the task for this specific job, every furry friend finds themselves in a happy home as a guide dog, support animal, or just a pet, making it a joyous journey. that deserves to be watched.

Fall the inn’s love

For families who love classic romantic comedies, Hallmark-worthy Netflix Originals are sure to deliver the sweet vibes and familiar stories you crave. Fall the inn’s love could follow a proven model a big city woman finds love and fulfillment in a down-to-earth new place (this time New Zealand) but Christina Millians warmly plays Gabriela and her chemistry with the new man from ‘at the bottom (Adam Demos Jake), makes the film a staple.

Prom

If yours is a musical family, you’ll want to watch Prom together, then quickly add its soundtrack to your Spotify rotation. The animated film is an adaptation of the popular Broadway musical and stars a variety of actors familiar with both scenes (Hamilton Ariana DeBose and The Book of Mormons Andrew Rannells) and screen (Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, and more).

Home

You might have heard some of the songs from that animated soundtrack, both Rihanna and J.Lo, so great music is a given, but did you sit down to watch it? Otherwise, get the family together! This adorable adventure stars Rihanna as Tip, a teenage girl who tries to find her mother in the midst of an alien invasion, and Jim Parsons as Oh, the outcast alien who accompanies her on the trip. .

Benji

The original Benji from 1974 spawned a whole franchise of charming, low-budget films about its lovable titular pooch, but the dog had long since vanished from the hustle and bustle. But now, Benji is back, thanks to that 2018 Netflix reboot flick. While he might not be quite the same dog you remember from five decades ago, he still knows how you feel. make you smile.

Hugo

This whimsical Oscar winner follows a young orphan, Hugo, who lives in a train station and embarks on a steampunk adventure with a new friend. It’s a cozy classic perfect for movie history buffs aided, of course, by the fact that Martin Scorsese himself has directed and a slew of famous names (including Jude Law, Ben Kingsley and Chlo Grace Moretz) came for the ride.