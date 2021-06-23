Angelina Jolie denounces racism in medicine





“It goes beyond just looking at the skin.” Angelina Jolie is a lot of things: actress, filmmaker and humanitarian. And now she’s working to expose racist structures in the healthcare industry. In a new article for Time, Angelina interviewed Malone Mukwende, a medical student who is dedicated to educating others about racial prejudice in her field. “When Malone Mukwende, 21, began his medical studies in London, he identified a fundamental problem: almost all the images and data used in his teaching were based on studies of white patients,” she writes. Pacific Press / Via Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

“But medical symptoms can present very differently on black and brown skin, leading to misdiagnosis, suffering and even death,” she continued. “While still a student, he recently launched both a textbook, Watch out for the gap, and Health, a new online platform to educate people about their health. “ Christopher Jue / Via Getty Images for Disney

In the conversation, Angelina revealed that she has noticed medical racism through her children. Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

“I have kids with different backgrounds, and I know that when there was a rash that everyone had, it looked drastically different depending on the color of their skin. But every time I looked at the medical records, the point of reference was always white skin, ”she said. Jun Sato / WireImage / Via Getty

“Recently my daughter Zahara, whom I adopted in Ethiopia, had an operation, and afterwards a nurse told me to call them if her skin ‘turned pink’,” she continued. David Livingston / Via Getty

Malone replied, “Almost all medicine is taught this way. There is a language and a culture that exists in the medical profession, because it’s been done for so many years and because we still do it so many years later, it doesn’t seem like it’s a problem.” “However, as you have just illustrated, this is a very problematic statement for certain groups of the population because it just won’t happen that way and if you don’t know you probably won’t call the doctor, “he said. They also discuss that “it goes beyond just observing the skin”: covering the fact that “there have been no studies on black and brown skin because it was not considered important, ”as Angelina points out. Tiziana Fabi / AFP / Via Getty

