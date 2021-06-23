Beloved album “Perfect Storm” returned three days after being stolen from the Crow’s Nest in Gloucester





A prized album filled with photos of the cast of The Perfect Storm and the deceased Gloucester bar workers that featured in the 2000 film is back in the hands of tavern owners after being robbed on Sunday. The album arrived in a brown box with a Georgia stamp in the morning mail at Crows Nest on Wednesday, three days after it went missing, said Gregg Sousa, owner of the bar and the album with his wife, Mary Anne Shatford . The red leatherette album came with a typed note saying, I just wanted to return this. He was picked up by a drunk friend, and I don’t think that’s fair. Sorry. “I was delighted,” Sousa said. I don’t know if they really felt guilty, but we got the book back, which is most important. It’s quite personal for us so taking it was a real violation. Shatford said she was horrified when the album she started two decades ago went missing around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Who would steal our book? she said. People all over the world have been walking it for about 20 years, and no one has ever taken it before. The album contained around 50 photos, Shatford said. Some are former Crows Nest employees who were considered family and are now deceased, Sousa said. Others are cast members of The Perfect Storm, including a couple from Sousa playing basketball with George Clooney, one from Mark Wahlberg dancing to a song from the bars jukebox with Diane Lane and another from Sousa and Shatford. at the movie premiere in Hollywood. The film tells the story of the Andrea Gail, a commercial fishing boat that was lost at sea with Shatford’s brother Bobby – played by Wahlberg – and everyone on board in the 1991 Perfect Storm. A replica of the Crow’s Nest was built for the film in two weeks and taken down two days after filming was finished, Sousa said. And he, Shatford and their family were extras in the film. “Mark had a bedroom upstairs,” Sousa said, “and he and the other cast members were there all the time.” On Sunday afternoon, two tourists were watching the album, Shatford said, and told him they were from Georgia. They were the last to be seen viewing the album, Sousa said. “They rushed very quickly,” he said. The business next door has a surveillance camera, Sousa said, “and you could see a man holding the album.” “At 4:45 pm we knew it was gone and we suspected it was them,” he said. “Everyone was upset and angry. Someone heard they were going to another bar, and a few guys here said they were going to the one down the street. I don’t know what they would have done if they had found them.

