Entertainment
Paris Hilton says she’s no longer interested in being a billionaire
Paris Hilton is always “sliving” even without billionaire status.
The socialite, who had previously expressed her desire to do a billion dollars in his documentary “It’s Paris”, revealed that she no longer believes that money is everything.
It was a goal of mine before, because I wasn’t happy in my personal life, Hilton said on Just for Varietypodcast Tuesday.
Also just going through what I have been through, I have always seen money as freedom and independence, and not as control. And I think that’s why I just had that as a goal in my life. “
Instead, Hilton said she was more invested in her personal life after her engagement to her boyfriend, Carter Reum, in February.
“Now that I’m incredibly happy and in love in my personal life, I don’t really care about the billions anymore,” she said. “I’m more interested in babies.”
Hilton admitted that she had always maintained her work ethic, having “started six different companies,” but credited Reum with motivating her to work hard.
“I have never worked harder in my life, and I also think that having an entrepreneurial partner is really such an inspiration to me. I have never been with someone like that. also brilliant and that really pushes me and makes me feel like maybe the best woman I can be, “she said, adding that she” just can’t wait for the next phase of my life. life”.
“Here is love”:Paris Hilton announces engagement to Carter Reum on her 40th birthday
” It’s like a dream ” :Paris Hilton and Carter Reum detail their commitment, their plans for the future
Hilton and Reum started dating in December 2019 and announced their engagement in February, in which he surprised her with a private island getaway to celebrate her 40th birthday.
Days after their engagement, Hilton opened up about her plans to start a family with her future husband during her podcast,“It’s Paris.”
“This is something I was really looking forward to and talked about a lot since we’ve been together, just having a family is going to be so exciting and how cute they’re going to be, and how cute It’s gonna be fun to be, “Hilton said at the time.” Marriage first, then babies. “
She also added that she was planning to take Reum’s last name.
“I’ll take it, but I feel like a hyphenated thing like Paris Hilton-Reum, because my name is just my name,” she explained. “I like it.”
Documentary “C’est Paris”:Paris Hilton alleges widespread abuse at her old school in new documentary
