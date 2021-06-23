Less than half of 32,000 employees have returned to work – Orange County Register





Less than half of Disneyland’s 32,000 employees have returned to work after thousands of people were laid off or put on leave during the 412-day coronavirus closure of Anaheim theme parks. The Disneyland Resort currently has 15,000 cast members and plans to hire about 1,000 more this summer, according to Disneyland officials. SEE ALSO: Every Disney theme park in the world opens for the first time in 17 months Disneyland has laid off or fired thousands of cast members, Disney lingo for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic after state officials refused to allow California theme parks to reopen for more than a year. Before the layoffs and time off, Disney employed more than 100,000 at its US theme parks, 32,000 at Disneyland and 77,000 at Disney World. It’s unclear if or when Disneyland, Orange County’s largest employer before the pandemic, will ever return to pre-pandemic staffing levels. SEE ALSO: Disneyland Group Returns With More Live Entertainment To Come The gradual reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure means that the parks have yet to regain their full capacity for use or reopen many attractions, restaurants and shops. Disney CEO Bob Chapek told a tech conference in late May that he expects the company’s U.S. theme parks to see double-digit attendance in the next few months and reach their full capacity by the fall. An exact tally of layoffs and time off at Disneyland Resort during the pandemic is not available, but the numbers are staggering. Disney laid off 28,000 employees in September 2020 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. About 37,000 Disney employees were on leave as of October 2020. By the end of 2020, the Disneyland resort had laid off more than 11,500 employees and put thousands more on leave. SEE ALSO: Gay Days returns to Disneyland a new weekend after pandemic break Disneyland has regularly recalled and rehired cast members during the parks’ phased reopening that began last fall. Admitting more visitors and bringing back additional attractions, restaurants and shops would likely require hiring more cast members depending on the past stages of the parks phased reopening. The Buena Vista Street DCAs first reopened to holiday shoppers just before Thanksgiving 2020, but a spike in COVID-19 cases in California quickly brought additional restrictions to stores and restaurants. The gradual reopening of Buena Vista Street has seen Disney bring 230 actors back to work. Disney has started recalling employees on leave for the DCA A Touch of Disney food festival which began on March 18. The limited-time event brought over 700 Disney cast members back to work. Disneyland brought back 10,000 actors from mid-March in preparation for the full reopening of Anaheim theme parks on April 30.

