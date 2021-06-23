Miles Morales teams up with the Marvel Universe in new 10th anniversary covers





This stunning series of covers will feature Miles in a variety of different iconic looks, from his classic costume to the costume-inspired collection from the hit PlayStation game. Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales designed by Insomniac Games’ character art team and talented artists. See him team up with heroes from across the Marvel Universe on the covers of your favorite ongoing series starting in September! Check out the first group now, and stay tuned for news on other ways Marvel Comics will be celebrating Miles Morales’ 10th anniversary this year! ON SALE 9/1 AVENGERS # 48 MORAL MILES 10th ANNIVERSARY COVER VARIANT by ERNANDA SOUZA

BLACK PANTHER # 2 MILES MORALES 10thANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by KEN LASHLEY with colors by JUAN FERNANDEZ

CAPTAIN MARVEL # 32 MILES MORALES 10thANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by DAVID NAKAYAMA

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN # 30 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by JAVIER GARRN ON SALE 9/8 DAREDEVIL # 34 MORAL MILES 10th ANNIVERSARY COVER VARIANT by TBA

SHANG-CHI # 4 MORAL MILES 10th ANNIVERSARY COVER VARIANT by TAURIN CLARKE ON SALE 9/15 BLACK WIDOW # 11 MORAL MILES 10th ANNIVERSARY EJIWA EDGE EBENEBE COVER VARIANT

IRON MAN # 12 MORAL MILES 10th ANNIVERSARY COVER VARIANT by RAHZZAH

SPIDER-WOMAN # 15 MILES MORALES 10thANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by BENGAL

MRS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT # 1 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by NATACHA BUSTOS ON SALE 9/22 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN # 74 MILES MORALES 10thANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by SARA PICHELLI with colors by TAMRA BONVILLAIN

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE # 1 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by MIKE DEL MUNDO

FANTASTIC FOUR # 36 MILES MORALES 10thANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY # 18 MORAL MILES 10th ANNIVERSARY COVER VARIANT by TBA

MOON KNIGHT # 3 MILES MORALES 10thANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by GREG LAND with colors by FRANK DARMATA ON SALE 09/29 / BLACK CAT # 10 MILES MORALES 10thANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN with the colors of DAVE MCCAIG

THOR # 17 MILES MORALES 10thANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by TODD NAUCK with colors by RACHELLE ROSENBERG

WOLVERINE # 6 MORAL MILES 10th ANNIVERSARY COVER VARIANT by PHIL JIMENEZ ON SALE OCTOBER NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN # 6 MILES MORALES 10thANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by DECLAN SHALVEY

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos