Britney Spears: I just want my life back





[Follow live updates on Britney Spearss conservatorship hearing.] Britney Spears has told a Los Angeles court and the world that she is desperate to end the guardianship that has overseen her life for the past 13 years, calling it an abusive and controlling system into which she has been drugged and coerced. to work against his will, during an explosive 23-minute speech Wednesday. I have been in denial. I was in shock. I’m traumatized, Ms Spears said over the phone at the remote hearing, which she insisted on being broadcast publicly. I just want my life back. Ms Spears asked for the arrangement to end without having to be assessed, adding that I shouldn’t be in a guardianship if I can work. The laws must change. I really believe this tutelage is abusive, the singer said. I don’t feel like I can live fully.

Speaking from prepared statements, Ms Spears said: I haven’t been back to court for a long time because I don’t think I was heard at any level when I came to court the last time. She said she didn’t know she could apply for the end of the guardianship. I’m sorry for my ignorance, she said, but I didn’t know it. She explained, It’s embarrassing and demoralizing what I’ve been through, and that’s the main reason I haven’t said it openly. I didn’t think anyone would believe me. After a brief pause Vivian Lee Thoreen, attorney for Mr Spears, read a brief statement on behalf of his client: He is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain and suffering, she said. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much. Ms Spears’ speech came after the singer’s court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III requested in April that Ms Spears be allowed to speak directly to the judge. Last year Mr Ingham began pushing for substantial changes to the guardianship on Ms Spears’ behalf, including the removal of power from her father, James P. Spears, who had long overseen her personal life and finances. Mr Ingham said at the time that his client strongly opposed Mr Spears as a Tory, adding that she was afraid of her father and would not return to the stage while he was in charge.

Ms Spears, through her lawyer, also called for more transparency in the case, with Mr Ingham writing that the singer was staunchly opposed to her father’s effort to keep his legal struggle hidden in the closet as a family secret. Confidential court records recently obtained by the New York Times revealed Ms Spears had raised issues with her father’s role as early as 2014, and repeatedly asked to end the guardianship, although Mr Ingham did not not publicly asked to do so.

Ms Spears has lived under a two-tiered guardianship in California covering her person and her estate since 2008, when concerns about the singers’ mental health and potential substance abuse led Mr Spears to seek court authority over his daughter. Mr Spears, 68, currently oversees his daughters’ nearly $ 60 million fortune, alongside a professional wealth management firm she has applied for; a licensed professional conservator took over Ms. Spearss’s personal care on an ongoing temporary basis in 2019. Representatives for Mr. Spears and the Guardianship said there was a need to protect Ms. Spears and that she could end the Guardianship whenever she wanted.

Earlier this year, Ms Thoreen said Mr Spears had performed his duties diligently and professionally as Britneys curator, and his love for her daughter and dedication to protecting her are clearly evident to the court.

But fans and watchers wondered how Ms Spears continued to qualify for guardianship, sometimes referred to as guardianship, which is usually a last resort for people who cannot take care of themselves, including those who have severe disabilities or dementia. Until recently, the singer had continued to perform and gross millions of dollars as part of the arrangement. In 2016, Ms Spears told a court investigator assigned to her case that she wanted the guardianship to end as soon as possible, according to files reported by The Times. She explained that she believed guardianship had become an oppressive and controlling tool against her, the investigator wrote. She’s fed up with being exploited and said she was the one who worked and made her money, but everyone around her is on her payroll. At the time, the investigator, who is responsible for the periodic assessments provided to the judge, concluded that guardianship remained in Ms Spears’ best interest due to her complex finances, susceptibility to undue influence and intermittent drug problems. But the report also called for a path to independence and the eventual end of trusteeship. At a closed-door hearing in 2019, Ms Spears told the judge she was forced to perform against her will and felt forced by the guardianship to stay in a mental health facility. She said there was nothing wrong with her, according to court records.

Outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday, dozens of passionate Ms Spearss supporters, who rally under the #FreeBritney banner, gathered in front of a neon pink backdrop to sing and deliver speeches about her injustice hard situation. Fans said they traveled from Las Vegas, Detroit and Kansas City to attend. With an even bigger media presence, the crowd grew to fill an entire city block. Older attendees also joined with loyal singers who saw Ms Spearss’s case as calling attention to a guardianship system in need of reform. When we heard about this group of socially conscious young people, we saw a chance to educate Americans, said Susan Cobianchi, 61, who joined the #FreeBritney contingent earlier this year after her mother died. while she was under guardianship which she said kept them apart in her last days. Lauren Herstik contributed reporting from Los Angeles. Watch Framing Britney Spears Our documentary on Britney Spears and her legal battle with her father for control of her fortune is free on our site for New York Times subscribers in the United States. Watch it now.

