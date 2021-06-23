Artificial intelligence restores Rembrandt’s mutilated painting – ARTnews.com

One of Rembrandt’s finest works, District II militia company under the command of Captain Frans Banninck Cocq (better known as Night watch) from 1642, is a main representation of Dutch Golden Age painting. But the painting was greatly disfigured after the artist’s death, when it was moved from its original location to the Arquebusiers Guild Hall at Amsterdam City Hall in 1715. City officials wanted to place it in a gallery between two doors, but the table was too large to fit. Instead of finding another location, they cut large panels on the sides as well as some sections of the top and bottom. The fragments were lost after removal.

Today, centuries later, the painting has been completed through the use of artificial intelligence. the Rijksmuseum in the Netherlands owned Night watch since its opening in 1885 and considers it to be one of the best-known paintings in its collection. In 2019, the museum embarked on a multi-year, multi-million dollar restoration project, called Operation Night Watch, to salvage the painting. The effort marks the 26th restoration of the work in its history.

At the beginning, the restoration Night watch at its original size had not been considered until eminent Rembrandt scholar Erst van der Wetering suggested it in a letter to the museum, noting that the composition would change drastically. The museum enlisted its lead scientist, Rob Erdmann, to lead the effort using three main tools: the remaining preserved section of the original painting, a 17th century copy of the original painting attributed to Gerrit Lundens which had been carried out before the cuts, and AI technology.

About the decision to use AI to reconstruct the missing pieces instead of having an artist repaint the work, Erdmann said ARTnews, “There is nothing wrong with an artist recreating [the missing pieces] looking at the small copy, but then we would see the artist’s hand there. Instead, we wanted to see if we could do it without the hand of an artist. It meant turning to artificial intelligence.

AI has been used to solve a set of specific problems, the first being that the copy made by Lundens is one-fifth the size of the original, which is almost 12 feet long. The other problem was that Lundens painted in a different style than Rembrandt, which raised the question of how the missing pieces could be restored to an approximation of how Rembrandt would have painted them. Erdmann created three separate neural networks, a type of machine learning technology that teaches computers to learn to perform specific tasks to solve problems.

“The first one [neural network] was responsible for identifying shared details. He found more than 10,000 details in common between Night watch and Lundens’ copy. For the second one, Erdmann said, “Once you have all these details, everything needs to be in place”, basically tinkering with the parts by “scoot[ing one part] a little to the left “and make another section of the paint” 2 percent larger, and rotat[ing another] four degrees. That way, all the details would be perfectly aligned to serve as inputs to the third and final step. That’s when we sent the third neural network to art school.

Erdmann did a test for the neural network, similar to memory cards, by dividing the painting into thousands of tiles and placing the corresponding tiles from the original and the copy side by side. The AI ​​then had to create an approximation of these tiles in the style of Rembrandt. Erdmann wrote down the approximations – and if he painted in the style of Lundens, he failed. After the program had been run millions of times, the AI ​​was ready to replicate the tiles from the Lundens copy in the style of Rembrandt.

The AI ​​reproduction was printed on canvas and lightly varnished, then the reproduced panels were attached to the frame of Night watch over the fragmented original. The reconstructed panels do not touch Rembrandt’s original painting and will be dismantled in three months out of respect for the Old Master. “I already felt like it was bold enough to put these computer reconstructions next to Rembrandt,” Erdmann said.

As for Rembrandt’s original painting, it may receive a conservation treatment depending on the conclusions of the research carried out as part of Operation Night Watch. The paint has suffered damage which may warrant additional interventions. In 1975 the board was torn repeatedly, and in 1990 it was splashed with acid.

The reconstructed painting was on display at the Rijksmuseum on Wednesday and will remain in September.