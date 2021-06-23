TRAILBLAZER: Dev Anand and Geeta Bali in Baazi

By: ASJAD NAZIR

CELEBRATE THE 70TH ANNIVERSARY OF A BLOCKBUSTER THAT CREATED LEGENDS AND INFLUENCES THE BLACK GENDER

BOLLYWOOD blockbuster Baazi became a big game changer when it was released on July 1, 1951, and that’s why its 70th anniversary should be rightly celebrated this week.

The iconic classic popularized the black Hindi genre, launched incredible new talent, experienced unforgettable moments and introduced a new director who would go on to become one of history’s greatest filmmakers. This perfect moment in time was the result of a promise that had been made years earlier.

When struggling actor Dev Anand befriended aspiring filmmaker Guru Dutt, he vowed to hire him if he ever became a star. Dutt has promised to choose his close friend if he becomes a filmmaker first. As Dutt struggled, Anand rose to fame and quickly started his own production house Navketan Films. For the production of banners in second homes Baazi, he kept his promise and hired Guru Dutt to make his directorial debut. It wasn’t the only truly inspired decision he would make for his ambitious production.

Future legend Balraj Sahni struggled to make his mark as an actor and Anand hired him to write the screenplay, which turned out to be groundbreaking in the themes he covered. Meanwhile, another future SD cinema icon Burman felt disillusioned in Bollywood as he was unable to secure meaningful work and was persuaded not to quit by Anand. He strung it to deliver the magnificent music of Baazi and that would kick off a series of mind-boggling soundtrack dreams for the legendary composer.

Around the same time, a young poet named Sahir Ludhianvi was struggling to make a breakthrough and, despite his inexperience, was hired to write the lyrics. These words of Baazi would be the first major step for Ludhianvi to become one of the greatest and most influential lyricists in the history of cinema.

Meanwhile, an unknown dancer named Zohra Sehgal had made a name for herself in the theater and was brought on board to choreograph the songs. She would also become a dance legend and an actress of international renown, who worked well until the age of 90.

Dev Anand would of course play the lead role and despite choosing some great ladies, the team made the inspired decision to cast talented young actress Geeta Bali, who had made a few movies but nothing remarkable. She would set the screen on fire with her presence and become a big star after the movie was released. His playful interpretation of songs like Tadbeer Se Bigdi Hui Taqdeer Bana Le would introduce the kind of sensuality that had never been seen by a prominent woman and put a dent in the conservative culture that had enveloped Bollywood, as strict censorship laws had been introduced two decades earlier. It would also include a particularly suggestive outfit never before seen on screen in India.

The second grande dame is said to be a beauty pageant winner named Mona Singha, who was noticed by star Dev Anand’s older brother Chetan Anand. It was renamed Kalpana Kartik and made its winning debut. She was going to have a great Bollywood career and get married Baazi lead star Dev Anand a few years later. Anand was not the only one to have met his future wife on Baazi because an aspiring singer named Geeta Roy received a large chunk of the songs, instead of a more established name, and they would turn her into a superstar and win the heart of director Guru Dutt, who would marry her two years older late.

The other inspired casting piece had perhaps the most incredible subplot associated with the brilliant. Baazi history. Balraj Sahni, who wrote Baazi, was on a bus and saw Badruddin driver Jamaluddin Kazi entertain passengers with his jokes. He had him audition for director Dutt, who was equally impressed and chose him as the film’s comedic relief. Dutt renamed the lovable bus driver after famous alcohol brand Johnny Walker and he would go on to become one of the greatest on-screen comedians in Bollywood history. His impact was such that he would influence just about every Bollywood comedian who followed, including those in modern times 70 years later.

The movie itself, based on the 1946 Hollywood movie Gilda, would attempt a new genre of noir genre that had not been properly attempted in Hindi cinema before with a morally ambiguous hero and an unpredictable vampire. Rookie director Dutt would introduce the genre of filmmaking techniques seen in Hollywood with his camera angles, lighting, and precise camera work. The director would also incorporate songs into the script rather than randomly placing them in a plot like others had done.

More importantly, the performance would be underestimated and grounded in reality. In addition to being a tribute to Hollywood noir films of the 1940s, Baazi also made important social commentaries on topics like capitalism.

Baazi became a huge blockbuster upon release and the second highest grossing Bollywood film of 1951, broken only by the Awaara record. The film would elevate Dev Anand to superstar status, putting him on par with Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, to create the holy trinity of the Golden Age of leading men. The film would turn the many relative newcomers into major stars and influence the urban crime films that came out of Bollywood over the following decades. It would also help shape a new type of Bollywood hero, who was tough on the outside but had a heart of gold.

It all came together to create a classic that launched stars and changed Bollywood. This is why it remains an important moment in the time of the cinema, even 70 years later.