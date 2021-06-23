Commentary: Chinese moviegoers may have grown too big for Hollywood

RIVERSIDE, Calif .: Although the film industries are market driven and profit driven, they cannot escape the constraints of the political structures, ideology or cultural value systems in which they are located.

Nor can they be removed from diplomatic relations and geopolitics.

So, as US-China relations reach their freezing point in decades, Hollywood and Chinawood are caught in the middle.

The Hollywood-China relationship has alternated between competitive and collaborative dynamics over the past four decades. In the 1990s, Hollywood’s near monopoly on the Chinese film market caused a crisis in China’s domestic film industry.

Renowned arthouse filmmakers such as Zhang Yimou and Chen Kaige decided to take the Hollywood approach and started producing commercially viable genre films. This allowed domestic Chinese films to generate record box office revenues.

In the early 2000s, China had used Hollywood resources to modernize its film industry. Until mid-2017, the partnership entered an unprecedented honeymoon period, marked by a reverse flow of Chinese capital inflows, the acquisition of Hollywood studio shares and a record number of film co-productions.

This trend peaked in the first half of 2017, when Chinese capital financed 25% of Hollywood’s exports to China.

A TURNING POINT

But 2017 marked a turning point in the Hollywood-China relationship.

Amid the Trump administrations trade war and scathing criticism from Republican politicians of Hollywood bowing down to Beijing, films and co-productions, such as Disney’s 2020 Mulan remake, have fallen prey to the Politics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further devastated US-Chinese relations and raised fears of a possible global decoupling between the two countries.

Beyond politics, the taste of the Chinese public has also changed. China has overtaken the United States to become the world’s largest cinema box office in 2020.

Imported films now only account for about one-sixth of China’s total box office, down nearly 55% year-on-year, with Chinese home-made films outperforming Hollywood imports like The Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 and Mulan.



People wearing face masks watch a movie in a cinema as it reopens following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China July 20, 2020. REUTERS / Aly Song

An executive from one of Beijing’s top distributors says the whole culture has changed. Pessimists are starting to wonder about the future of a Hollywood without China, or a China without Hollywood.

BIGGEST CHALLENGE SINCE 1994

Hollywood faces its biggest challenge since returning to China in 1994. Chinese audiences are no longer as fascinated by Hollywood films as they were 20 years ago and are increasingly adopting local films.

China’s growing status on the international stage and the evolving global balance of power have played a major role in this shift, reinforced by the successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s rapid economic recovery.

When shared-income Hollywood films first returned to mainland China, they were greeted enthusiastically by Chinese audiences eager for reform and modernity. Hollywood films were emblematic of the American way of life and of an idealistic liberal democratic society.

The status Hollywood films enjoyed in China was closely tied to the status of the United States as a city on the hill and a beacon of democracy.

But after 25 years of immersion, Chinese audiences are no longer obsessed with repetitive blockbusters. The failure of the United States to control the pandemic has also greatly disillusioned the Chinese public, shattering their pre-existing good faith in the American system.

At the same time, their obsession with American films, culture and values ​​waned.

PLACE HOLLYWOODS IN CHINA

What future for the Hollywood-China relationship?



(Photo: Reuters / Jason Lee)



Hollywood will always have its place in China. The main reason is the fundamental nature of the film industry as a market driven, profit driven business. Politicians come and go, geopolitics step in and out, but the public is here to stay.

Market logic ultimately rules and serves as the foundation of the HollywoodChina partnership.

The special effects and entertaining value of Hollywood movies also provide unparalleled visual enjoyment and psychological catharsis to hard-working Chinese audiences, especially young Chinese people trapped in real-life struggles.

Fast and Furious 9’s latest commercial hit, Godzilla vs Kong, the nostalgic re-release of old Hollywood imports Avatar and Lord of the Rings, and enthusiastic Chinese audience viewing of Friends: The Reunion are testament to the lingering influence and glamor of ‘Hollywood. films in China.

If China further relaxes its censorship and produces a diverse lineup of films exploiting local sensibilities like Bollywood and the Korean Wave, the time may have come for the looming Hollywood crisis in China.

For the future, one of the main challenges will be to manage the current bilateral tensions which could create barriers to the entry of Chinese capital into the US market and co-productions.

China’s current ban on Oscar-winner Chloe Zhaos Nomadland also sends a negative signal to foreign filmmakers. They are discouraged from seeking collaboration with China or hoping for box office success in a market vulnerable to tides of nationalism and geopolitical tensions.

Wendy Su is Associate Professor in the Faculty of Media and Cultural Studies at the University of California at Riverside. This comment first appearance on the East Asia Forum.