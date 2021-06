Are Nathan and Larissa still together after “Too Hot To Handle”?

Spoilers ahead for episodes 1-4 of Too hot to handle it Season 2. Just like in Season 1 of the Netflix reality series Too hot to handle it, season 2 challenges a new group of singles to abstain from sex in search of a prize of $ 100,000. Every time they have some form of intimate contact, they lose money. So far, several of the contestants have already broken the rules, but not Nathan Webb and Larissa Trownson. Larissa says the lawyer in her keeps her on board, but the trailer seems to show her kiss Nathan at one point, so maybe things are heating up between them. Initially, Nathan expressed his interest in Carly Lawrence and Larissa expressed his disinterest in Nathan. (He and his blonde hair don’t tick the first box on his B list: brunettes, jokes and balls). But as Nathan started to see Larissa’s not-so-serious side come out, he liked what he was seeing. I neglected her and really shouldn’t have, Nathan said. I want her to see that maybe I’m different from the guys she’s used to. Can Nathan change Larissa’s mind about blondes? Only time will tell, but the two have remained quite affectionate online since the filming of the series. Butter wouldn’t melt, Larissa captioned a sensual selfie taken a few days before Too hot for the handles Season 2 premiere. I’d like to butter your crumpet, Nathan commented alongside a heart-eyed emoji. Larissa responded with a flame emoji. Southern style, she writes. On another of Larissas’ posts earlier in June, Nathan commented, I miss you. But Larissa just answered, Miss you sharing your food with me, which seems friendlier than girlfriend. Meanwhile, comrade Too hot to handle it Star Melinda Berry has commented affectionately on numerous photos of Nathans, though she only has eyes for Marvin Anthony so far on the show. Hi cowboy she wrote alongside a heart-eyed emoji when Nathan posted the season 2 trailer. And on one of her selfies she wrote, Hi handsome, with five heart-eye emojis. Should Larissa be worried about Melinda? Honestly, this cast might be very friendly with each other. Aside from Larissa and Nathans’ online banter, there isn’t much clue as to the state of their relationship after the show. Since returning from filming, the two of them have mostly posted solo thirst traps on Instagram. Nathan has posted several TikToks, but most of them just feature him sexy and shirtless. In one video, he introduced his daughter to his followers, but it was just him showing off his cute dog. Elsewhere, Nathan hinted at in an Instagram caption that 2021 was already on its way to being my best year yet, but it could refer to something like going on the show without necessarily finding love. After all, he lives in Dallas, Texas, while Larissa lives in New Zealand, which isn’t exactly an easy distance to make a relationship work.







