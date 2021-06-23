Late, we mark the passing of Frank Bonner, the Little Rock native who brought a little Arkansas Razorback spirit to every episode of “WJRP in Cincinnati” in his role as Herb Tarlek Station Sales Manager. Bonner died on Wednesday June 16 at the age of 79 from Lewy body dementia.

Of Encyclopedia of Arkansas’ entry on Bonner:

From 1978 to 1982, Bonner appeared as Herb Tarlek sales manager inWKRP in Cincinnati. About his character, Bonner said, Herb is the kind of guy who gets so drunk at a business dinner that he forgets to close the deal. It is tasteless. Look at the clothes he wears and the ring on his little finger. He’s a redneck, a bigot, and a hypocrite. Bonners’ wife Lillian Garrett also starred inWKRP. Bonner, fan of theUniversity of Arkansasfootball team, kept aRazorbackscoffee cup on his desk on the set ofWKRP. …

Bonner has also directed episodes of numerous television series includingWho is the boss?,Class leader, andEvening shadow, as well as every episode of the NBC Saturday Morning sitcomtown guys. In addition, Bonner was also known for his voiceover work and is heard in radio and TV spots for the RAC (Rent-A-Center).


