Hollywood Bowl to offer concert tickets to its COVID vaccine pop-up clinic – CBS Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The Hollywood Bowl is giving out free concert tickets to the first 400 people to get vaccinated at its COVID pop-up clinic.

Free vaccines will be available Sunday June 27 and Sunday July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl for all eligible.

The first 400 vaccinated will receive a voucher for a pair of tickets to a concert in 2021.

The voucher can be redeemed for same-day concert tickets at the on-site box office. A selection of concert and performance dates will be available.

People vaccinated after the first 400 and people already vaccinated will participate in a raffle for 100 pairs of tickets to a concert in 2021.

Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available. People can come or make an appointment in advance.

Clinic parking is free, and people must enter through the main entrance to the Hollywood Bowl, off Highland Avenue.

