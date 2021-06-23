Entertainment
Britney Spears asks court to end Tory tenure in explosive speechExBulletin
Valérie Macon / AFP via Getty Images
Speak to a Los Angeles Superior Court judge over a remote connection, Britney spears Wednesday afternoon, made his most public statement to date about his long tutelage. For more than a decade, the pop star’s life has been governed by an atypical court-dictated legal arrangement that takes away virtually all autonomy. So far, she has been mostly silent on the subject.
In a passionate statement to the judge, she pleaded for the end of the guardianship. According to tweets sent by on-site observers and some sounds heard by NPR, Spears was sternly open and candid about her situation.
“I feel tied up, I feel bullied, and I feel left out and alone,” Spears said. “And I’m tired of feeling alone.”
She detailed parts of her life that were unknown. She said she was exploited, couldn’t sleep, was depressed and cried every day. She has stated that she wants another baby, but is forced to keep an IUD in place.
“All I want is to own my money and make it end,” she said.
Plea appears to be Spears’ last word on the matter. Through her lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, she said the statement was all she wanted the public to hear and suggested that the proceedings now be sealed.
Her father, Jamie Spears, who was in charge of Spears’ guardianship, said through his lawyer that he was sorry to see his daughter in so much pain, missed her and loved her very much. Before today, after a recent New York Times and FX documentary, Coaching Britney Spears, rekindled interest in its history and #FreeBritney movement, she avoided public comment, but shared some thoughts on social media.
“I did not watch the documentary but from what I saw, I was embarrassed by the light they put me in”, she wrote in a Instagram caption in March. “I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”
But Tuesday, The New York Times, citing recently obtained confidential court records, reported that Spears had been trying to fight his guardianship for years.
“She explained that she believed the guardianship had become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” a court investigator wrote in a 2016 report. The system had “too much control,” Ms. Spears said, according to the interviewer’s account of the conversation. ” Too much !
Ms Spears informed the investigator that she wanted the guardianship to end as soon as possible. “She’s fed up with being exploited and said she was the one who worked and made her money, but everyone around her is on her payroll,” the investigator wrote.
In 2019, Ms Spears told the court she felt forced by the guardianship to stay in a mental health facility and perform against her will.
You can find more details on the history of his guardianship here, but here are the highlights:
In 2008, Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears took control of all aspects of his daughter’s life after the singer publicly struggled with her sanity. (As the Coaching Britney Spears documentary brought new attention to his case, it also started introspection among the types of media who exploited his mental health issues for tabloid headlines.) Everything from his performance to his finances to his relationships with his two now teenage sons was under his father’s control.
Fans of the pop star began to question the ethics and legality of the arrangement, and under the #FreeBritney banner, they waged a long campaign to see it come to an end.
During this time, Britney Spears continued to work on platinum albums, do television concerts and mount a very successful four-year residency in Las Vegas. She had no control over the financial arrangements of any of these projects.
In a 2020 court case, Spears asked the court to suspend his father from his role as curator and refused to perform if he remained in charge of his career. As a result, a wealth management company became co-custodian of its finances, but her father currently remains the primary custodian of all other aspects of Spears’ life.
