Britney Spears asks the judge to release her from guardianship | Nation

Britney Spears asks the judge to release her from guardianship

LOS ANGELES (AP) Britney Spears on Wednesday called on a judge to end guardianship of the court that has controlled her life and money since 2008.

The dramatic demand at a hearing in Los Angeles came with its first open words in the Guardianship during its 13-year history.

Spears called the guardianship abusive and condemned her father and the others who controlled her.

I want to end this guardianship without being assessed, Spears said over the phone in a long, emotional and at times secular speech, in which she condemned the legal arrangement and her father, who controlled it for most of her existence.

This tutelage does me more harm than good, she said. I deserve to have a life.

Spears said she wanted to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari and have a baby, but the guardianship wouldn’t allow it. She told the court that she was forced to take birth control against her will.

All I want is to own my money and make it end and my boyfriend can drive me in his (expletive) car, Spears said.

In the written speech which lasted over 20 minutes, Spears revealed many details that have been carefully guarded for years by the court.

When a lawyer representing her co-curator said the hearing and transcript must remain sealed if private medical information is to be revealed, Spears yelled at her to say her words must be public.

They’ve done a good job exploiting my life, Spears said, so I feel like it should be a public hearing and they should listen and hear what I have to say.

She went on to say that she was forced to take lithium against her will after rehearsals failed for a planned residency in Vegas in 2019, which was later canceled.

She said all she did was disagree with some of the choreography of the show.

I’m not here to be anyone’s slave, she said. I can say no to a dance step.

Spears was interrupted once by the judge and once by the court reporter. The two told him to speak more slowly.

Over 100 fans of the so-called #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse ahead of the hearing, holding signs reading Free Britney now! and get out of Britney’s life!

A fan inside the courtroom cried and sometimes clapped during the remarks.

Spears said she had not felt heard in her previous court appearances, all of which were held under public seal.

The judge thanked her for her comments, which she described as courageous, “but made no further comment.

Vivian Thoreen, an attorney for Spears’ father James Spears, made a brief statement on his behalf after speaking to him during a hiatus.

He is sorry to see his daughter suffer and suffer so much, Thoreen said. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.

James Spears is the co-curator of his daughter’s finances and also had control over her life decisions for most of the guardianship.

Other lawyers in the room also said this was not the place for them to respond to the remarks, but agreed they were courageous.

Jennifer Preston, 33, crossed the country from Richmond, Va. To be out of the audience because, she says, I’m a mom and I’m a fan.

Were here to hear what she has to say, Preston said. She has been treated like a child for the past 13 years, she has not had control over her life or finances, although she is clearly capable enough to do these things.

His court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III asked the pop star to address the court during a April Hearing. He said Spears had not formally asked him to file a petition to end the guardianship. Ingham said Spears said he made no attempt to control, filter or alter his client’s words.

The Guardianship was put in place while she was experiencing a mental health crisis in 2008. She gave her credit for saving her from financial ruin and making her a top pop star.

Her father and lawyers have stressed that she and her fortune, with court records of more than $ 50 million, remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. By law, the onus would be on Spears to prove she is competent before the case can end.

Associated Press editor Amanda Lee Myers contributed.

This story has been corrected to show that Spears said the restaurateurs exploited his life, without interfering with it.

Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



