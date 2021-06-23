Would you pay $ 3.3 million for this 14th floor penthouse?





HOLLYWOOD, CA Looking for luxury in a central, walkable location? This newly renovated penthouse on the 14th floor of the W Hollywood offers a home bar, access to a rooftop pool and private screening room, plus room service and housekeeping.

The 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath penthouse is on the market for $ 3.3 million. Address: 6250 Hollywood Blvd Unit 14D, Los Angeles, California

Price: $ 3,259,000

Square feet: 2619

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full bathrooms and 1 powder room

Built: 2009

Features: BUYER DIDN’T MAKE IT! This is YOUR chance to treat yourself to luxury, comfort, a spectacular rooftop pool and A + concierge service to meet all your needs this summer! A getaway every weekend – home. Penthouse 14D offers 2,619 square feet of immaculate space with stunning views of the Hollywood Hills and iconic landmarks from every room and over 400 square feet on the expansive deck. Tastefully renovated, walnut floors, Boffi lighting and personalized cabinets with an elegant design. Smart home, Lutron motorized shades and Sonos system. Master Suite on its own wing and 2 en-suite bedrooms on the opposite side. Comes with laundry room and 3 parking spaces near the entrance, car park or valet. Resident-only screening room, top-notch security and concierge service, half-acre rooftop garden with barbecues, swimming pool, gym and dog park. Splendid hotel living in the comfort of home with access to room service and housekeeping. An elegant living space in the heart of a world famous city known for its many attractions – Walk of Fame, theaters, fine dining and entertainment; while providing access to essentials such as Trader Joes, Starbucks, Equinox and more, just steps away. Penthouse 14D is the perfect ideal for exceptional living! Special financing available for this remarkable W Hollywood penthouse, 20% down payment, loan at interest only, less than $ 9,000 / month. the mortgage includes property taxes; Become a homeowner for less than rent, call for details. This list originally appeared on realtor.com. For more information and photos, click here.

