Jennifer Aniston remembers “Too Above” actor working on Friends Sitcom – The Hollywood Reporter

In a high-profile interview for SiriusXM The Howard Stern Show Jennifer Aniston spoke to her on Wednesday Fast times table read reunion with Brad Pitt, working with a tough actor on Friends, and reconfirmed that she and former co-star David Schwimmer had never been an official item.

Appear alongside a colleague Friends Actresses Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Aniston recounted at one point a negative experience with an actor who appeared on the show and behaved “as if he was just too ‘above’ that, to be. in a sitcom.

“I remember when we took a tour of the network, the network and the producers were laughing. And that person would say, ‘Listen to her, just laughing at her own jokes. So stupid, not even funny, ”Aniston recalls. “It was just like, ‘What are you doing here?'”

the Morning show The star went on to say that this sort of attitude didn’t match the tone of the cast, crew and set, and was “not who we all are.”

“It’s a wonderful, warm place, and you walk into our house and shit on it,” she continued.

While detailing the experience, Aniston revealed that this person has since admitted his unprofessional conduct.

“The funny thing is that this man apologized for his behavior years later and just said, ‘I was so nervous, to be honest, that I was not in my best behavior. “”

The 52-year-old actress and producer also took the time to address her relationships with two men and other actors – ex-husband Brad Pitt and Friends co-starring David Schwimmer.

Last September, Aniston appeared as part of a star-spangled virtual table reading of Quick times at Ridgemont High, which also included Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf, Henry Golding, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman and Pitt.

The event raised funds for the REFORM Alliance and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a nonprofit charity co-founded by Fast times star Sean Penn.

Aniston and Pitt read for romantic interests Linda and Brad, who were originally played by Phoebe Cates and Judge Reinhold in the 1982 teen classic. The actress described the experience as “absolutely fun” before confirm that she and Brad “are friends”.

“We’re talking, and there’s no quirk at all, except for anyone who probably watched it and wanted there to be or assumed there was,” Aniston continued.

The host of the show Stern also took the time to rehash the discussion around the crushes of Aniston and David Schwimmer during Friends‘ Classes.

During HBO Max Friends reunion, Schwimmer shared that in the show’s first season, he “had a crush on Jen,” ​​which the actress confirmed to be mutual.

Aniston confirmed that while nothing had happened between them, the feelings were mutual.

“At one point we were both crashing hard, but it felt like two ships were passing because one of us was still a couple and we never crossed that border,” Schwimmer said during the special meeting. “We respected that.”