Unwrap Bangladesh’s obsession with Bollywood





Mrittika Anan Rahman (MAR): What does it say about Bollywood that it has become the mediator of so many neighboring cultures of India and Bangladesh through its adaptation of stories such as Mughal-E-Azam, Umrao Jaan or Laila Majnu? HOUR: With the advent of sound cinema in the 1930s, regional film industries began to produce films in their respective regional languages. As I mentioned in my book, Hindi movies have a larger audience than Bengali or Tamil movies due to the larger linguistic area of ​​Hindi. They have adapted "Islamized" cultures such as Arabian nights, medieval Persian-Arab folk forms and Mughal and Nawab lifestyles to appeal to their Muslim viewers. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star's Google News channel. Moreover, with the advent of neoliberalization in the Indian subcontinent in the 1990s, privatization created the middle class throughout South Asia, including Bangladesh. The hegemony of Bollywood films captured the imagination of this middle class, which responded by subscribing to these films and the cultures they convey. MAR: Bollywood has often portrayed Bangladesh in negative terms, as in the 2014 film Gunday. Why has this never dampened our appetite for their content? HOUR: A hegemonized public or consumer tends to think that by subscribing to or consuming "superior" products, they can improve their own status in society. Cultural hegemony works in a complex way in different layers. At the local level, for example, young urban middle-class Bangladeshis tend to know the names of American cities; but do they feel the need to know where the ethnic minority communities such as Chakma or Tipra in Bangladesh are located? Instead, ethnic communities feel the need to learn the majority-spoken Bengali language to get better jobs. Read this interview online on Tuesday, June 29 at www.thedailystar.net/book-reviews and on the Daily Star Books Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.







