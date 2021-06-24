Hollywood’s 10 Sexiest Actors (2021)

Who are the sexiest actors in Hollywood? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. We have all heard this phrase before and it is true. However, sometimes some men are just too hot for words.

Many actors are attractive, and often looks aren’t everything. However, we all have this type of person that we love. Getting hot isn’t too hard for these ten hot comedians.

They are the ten hottest actors in 2021. These guys are not only good looking, but also great actors. There is something very special about each of these actors.

What makes an actor so sexy?

To be considered sexy, we believe that the actor must have a good body, beautiful eyes, a big smile and a certain charm. But, of course, it is not determined by this alone.

If the actor can play a convincing role that is close to our hearts, it is very appealing. Everyone has different views on what is considered hot.

Here are the 10 hottest actors in 2021

10.) Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is an American actor and musician. He started his career on the Disney channel. After that he was on the Mickey Mouse Club.

In 2004, he was nominated for two Oscars in The Notebook and La La Land. Additionally, he won the Golden Globe Award for La La Land.

Ryan Gosling has appeared in several films and is one of the hottest actors in 2021. He has two children with Eva Mendes.

9.) Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is one of the sexiest men, and at 58, he still looks amazing. Depp is one of the more versatile players on this list. He started acting in 1984 while on A Nightmare on Elm Street.

He was the teen idol when he appeared on the 21 Jump Street TV show. One of his most memorable roles was playing Gilbert in Whats Eating Gilbert Grape. However, he is known to have worked with director Tim Burton.

8.) Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper was born January 5, 1975. He is originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bradley graduated from Georgetown University in the Honors English program.

He moved to New York in 1997 and obtained his Masters in Fine Arts there.

When he was in school he starred in Sex and the City with Sarah Jessica Parker. He missed out on graduation because he was acting in his first feature film. It was the movie Wet Hot American Summer.

Cooper won the role in Changing Lanes in 2002. After that he played in many supporting roles until he was awarded a Oscar nomination for Best Actor in Silver Linings Playbook.

7.) Jason Momoa

We first noticed Jason Momoa when he appeared on the Game Of Thrones TV show. This hot man was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in Iowa.

He started modeling and was in Baywatch Hawaii in 1999. In many movies and TV shows he is known for his role as Arthur Curry in Justice League, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Aquaman.

He has two children with Lisa Bonet. He has appeared in several magazines and appeared in several high-profile male actor feature films since the start of his career.

6.) Idris Elbe

English actor Idris Elba is known for many roles. He was Stringer Bell in HBO The Wire. In addition, he played the role of Nelson Mandela and many others.

He has been nominated four times for the Golden Globe and five times for the Primetime Emmy Awards.

He was named one of the most influential people in the world by Time Magazine in 2016. In addition, Elba hosted the Best FIFA Football Awards 2017.

He was voted the sexiest man of the year by Essences in 2013 and in 2018, People magazine voted him the sexiest man in the world.

5.) Tom Hardy

He was born in London on September 15, 1977 to British actor Tom Hardy. Hardy grew up studying theater and attended school with Michael Fassbender. He won a modeling contest at age 21 and had a brief modeling contract.

Hardy spent much of his teens and early twenties battling alcoholism and drug addiction. He received treatment in 2002 and returned to work in 2003. However, his breakthrough appearance in Inception is what got his career off the ground.

He was Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. He was in Mad Max: Fury Road and many other hits.

4.) Zac Efron

Zac Efron is an American actor who burst onto the film scene with High School Musical. Efron was also in Hairspray (2007) and 17 Again (2009). Since then he has starred in many movies and TV shows.

Efron and his brother have an upcoming reality show, and he’s in the Stephen Kings Firestarter remake. So he’s working on a lot of different projects, and we can’t wait to see the sequel for Zac.

3.) Leonardo Dicaprio

One of Hollywood’s best actors, Leonardo Dicaprio, can do it all. From playing alongside actor Johnny Depp in Whats Eating Gilbert Grape to Basketball Diaries. There is nothing he cannot do. To top it off, it’s hot.

2.) Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was born in Australia in 1983. He has two brothers you may recognize, Luke and Liam. He appeared in Star Trek in 2009, but is best known for his role as Thor.

In 2012, he was in the Avengers again as Thor. He has three children with his wife, Elsa, and continues to work on projects that will be announced soon.

1.) Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt gets hotter and hotter with age. The American actor is 57 years old and still so sexy. Pitt has won numerous awards in Hollywood for his acting and is a humanitarian and political activist.

He has six children with Angelina Jolie and was granted joint custody after their divorce. Pitt is simply an amazing and sexy man too.

Honorable Mentions

David Beckham

He’s not on the cast list. However, David Beckham is definitely on our top pick list. The retired British footballer smokes and at 46 he still looks amazing.

James franco

James Franco is an American actor and a stallion. He was nominated for an Academy Award. He is funny, talented and sexy. In 2013, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he has several different projects he is working on.

George clooney

George Clooney is an American actor, and at 60, still hot. He won three Golden Globes and two Oscars.

He started his career in the emergency room as a young doctor, Doug Ross. Since then, his career has flourished. He is married to Amal Alamuddin and they have twins.

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He started out as a Calvin Klein model and once shared an apartment with Eddie Redmayne. He played the role of Christian Gray in Fifty Shades of Gray.

Who is the sexiest actor at the moment?

One of the most prominent actors at the moment is Brad Pitt. At any age, he looks amazing and can still perform really well.

Final thoughts

To sum up, there are a lot of hot actors today. We haven’t even scratched the surface of these hotties. These guys can act, some can dance and sing, and they’re hot actors.

They are also very talented. Being sexy shouldn’t take away from their real talent, which is acting. Some of them started acting as young children, and others waited until they were older to be actors.

No matter how or when they started out, these guys on our list have talent, charisma, charm, and a huge appeal to the people who watch their movies.