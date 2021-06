Pebblebrook buys Margaritaville Hollywood Resort for $ 270 million

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is buying the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort for $ 270 million, which would be South Florida’s biggest hotel sale this year. The REIT is in the process of acquiring the Jimmy Buffett-inspired 369 key complex at 1111 North Ocean Drive in Hollywood, according to the company. Pebblebrook, one of the nation’s largest hotel owners, expects to close the deal in the third quarter at a price per key of $ 731,700. Maryland-based Pebblebrook could take on up to $ 161.5 million in secured, non-recourse debt, he said. The 18-story Margaritaville features an 11,000-square-foot spa, oceanfront pools, an 11th-floor pool, and 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, according to its website. It covers 4.6 acres. The seller is KSL Capital Partners, which bought the complex in 2018 for $ 190 million. The deed was registered for $ 97.9 million and the ground lease for $ 28.6 million, with the hotel’s furniture, fixtures and other ancillary uses likely making up a portion of the remaining $ 63.5 million. . KSL bought it from Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort LP, a joint venture between real estate developer Lon Tabatchnick and Starwood Capital Group. KSL declined to comment. Pebblebrook, led by Chairman and CEO Jon Bortz, owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,600 keys. In Florida, it owns the Colonnade Hotel in Coral Gables and two properties in Key West and one in Naples. Most of its hotels and resorts are on the West Coast, as well as in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, according to its website. The deal comes at a time when the South Florida hotel market is still making headway after closures and pandemic restrictions. Tourism is making a comeback, but cruise and convention bookings are still declining, increasing hotel activity. Sales of high-priced hotel investments have also been scarce this year. A joint venture of Allen Morris, Stormont Hospitality and Black Salmon bought the Circa 39 hotel in Miami Beach for $ 25.5 million this month. In Edgewater, TPG Real Estate Partners bought two adjoining hotels for $ 61 million, also this month. Contact Lidia Dinkova

