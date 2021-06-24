The Suicide Squad: who is behind the Starfish project

New Task Force X faces life-threatening new threat in latest James Gunn’s trailer The suicide squad – but who is really responsible for “Project Starfish”? Did Starro attack Earth independently, is it a crazy science experiment, or is it another attempt to protect Earth gone wrong?

Starro may seem like just another goofy D-List villain, but he actually has the distinction of being the first enemy the Justice League of America has ever fought in the pages of DC Comics. Introduced in The brave and the daring # 28 (1960), Starro the Conqueror is a giant alien starfish with a fairly straightforward goal of total world domination. It has the ability to shoot powerful beams of energy from its tentacles and can also release spores that cling to people’s brains and turn them into mindless drones. Starro has been spotted in trailers for The suicide squad before, but the most recent images show its origins in a laboratory and strongly allude to attempts to arm it.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: The Suicide Squad: What Are Weasel’s Powers?

Amanda Waller tells her assembled Task Force X recruits that they must “destroy all traces of something known only as Project StarfishTo do this, they must travel to the Latin American nation of Corto Maltese, which contains a Nazi-era prison called Jotunheim. Like Belle Reve, Jotunheim is home to dangerous metahumans, many of whom were created by horrific science experiments. Starro is among the inmates of Jotunheim, but who really controls Project Starfish?

Silvio luna

The ruthless dictator who reigns over Corto Maltese, General Presidente Silvio Luna, can be seen in the new trailer for The suicide squad gazing in awe at the giant chariot of Jotunheim which houses Starro. Since Corto Maltese cannot match the military strength of the great world powers, it makes sense that Silvio Luna, like Amanda Waller, turns to metahumans to create an army of living weapons – or even creatures who are not at all human. The reveal of Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and other superheroes to the world has raised the stakes for weapons of mass destruction, and nuclear power is no longer the most dangerous weapon than a nation can own. A ruler as power-hungry and ambitious as Silvio Luna would undoubtedly salivate at the thought of having a companion kaiju to take on the world. If Silvio was not directly responsible for the “Starfish Project” (as his reaction to the sight of Starro suggests), it could have been orchestrated by his right-hand man, Mateo Suarez, who heads the Maltese army.

Amanda waller

It wouldn’t be the first time Amanda Waller has called in the Suicide Squad to destroy a mess of her own creation. In the 2016 Suicide Squad movie, Amanda used Enchantress to pitch her idea of ​​using supervillains as a potential defense against metahumans gone wrong, only for Enchantress to escape and become exactly the kind of threat Amanda was trying to protect herself from. . If there is anyone who would watch a giant psychic alien starfish determined to conquer Earth and turn it into something called “Project Starfish”, it’s Amanda Waller. It would also explain his specific instructions for destroying all traces of Project Starfish, rather than just defeating Starro; if she is personally responsible for all the havoc and destruction, then naturally she would want to cover her tracks.

If Amanda Waller is behind Project Starfish, then the new Suicide Squad could have even more problems than the last roster. One of the main advantages of Task Force X is that they are fully disposable, and it is more or less confirmed that The suicide squad going to have a high body count (the slogan of the movie is “Don’t get too attachedBut if Amanda is serious about destroying any trace of Project Starfish, that could well include the team responsible for destroying it. If Rick Flag and the team can take Starro down and make it out alive, they probably should. watch their backs before Amanda Waller plunges a knife into them.

Related: Suicide Squad 2: Starro’s Powers & Origin Explained

The Thinker

The new pictures in the last one Suicide Squad the trailer shows a team of Maltese servicemen led by Silvio Luna looking at the tank containing Project Starfish, and the Thinker is among them. Previous trailers have indicated that the Thinker is not part of the original Task Force X lineup, as Rick and other members of the team are seen giving it a quick orientation (i.e. warn him if he goes out of line, he will die) while out on the court. It’s possible that the Thinker was the mastermind behind Project Starfish – either by creating Starro (which would be a significant change in the supervillain’s origin story) or by capturing him when he came to Earth and trying to bend it to its will. A character poster for The Thinker shows him surrounded by Starro’s spores, confirming that the two are strongly linked.

If he was a prisoner of the Maltese government rather than willingly working for them, the Thinker may have been forcibly brought in to try and communicate with Starro, given that he possesses powerful telepathic and mind control abilities. The intention could have been to put Starro under the control of the Thinker so that the giant starfish could be used as a weapon, but things clearly got out of hand. While the Thinker may not have created Project Starfish, he could have taken advantage of their interaction to come up with an alliance with Starro, helping the alien conqueror to escape.

Starro

Given Starro’s vast intellect, the skyscraper-sized echinoderm might just be the architect of the Starfish project. Rather than being captured against his will and experienced, Starro could have pretended to be captured while actually using his spores to control the minds of the Maltese government and its scientists, including the Thinker. The trailer shows people lined up in cages at the Project Starfish facility in Jotunheim, apparently used as guinea pigs in an use of the spores. While Silvio Luna and Mateo Suarez may think of Starro to be their personal weapon and entirely under Corto Maltese’s control, they could instead be used by Starro and manipulated by his spores into thinking that they are acting of their own accord.

More: The Suicide Squad 2 Trailer Breakdown: 24 Stories And Secrets Revealed

Scarlett Johansson to produce and star in Disney film Tower of Terror





About the Author