PitchBlack Columbus awards over $ 7,000 and returns for second round on Sunday





If there are businesses or creative ideas in your community that need funding, would you be willing to support them? With the success of the first PitchBlack Columbus event in April, many decided that yes, yes they would. This first event raised and awarded $ 7,737.28 to five different black-led creative and business ideas and the event is back on Sunday June 27 to start over. I had the idea of [PitchBlack] a few years now, maybe a little longer, says PitchBlack organizer Marshall L. Shorts. As an entrepreneur I was grappling with what it means to support black businesses and black-led projects in a more meaningful and intentional way while leveraging community support. The idea found more steam when Shorts discovered and participated in, SOUP Columbus. Launched in December 2012, Columbus SOUP was a crowdfunding philanthropic organization. Community members would donate a minimum of $ 7 to get together for a meal of soup and bread, listen to pitches, and then vote for their favorite project. The low price has made philanthropy accessible to everyone. SOUP ended after twenty-three events and finished its run in February 2020. The group celebrated seven years of micro-grants, with over $ 60,000 in support of projects impacting our local community. SOUP was really an inspiration, but I was disheartened that most of the people in the audience didn’t look like me, Shorts says. I felt that if given the opportunity and space, the black community would show up and support. I also knew that the community at large would also see the benefit of supporting Black-Led projects. PitchBlack Columbus borrows some aspects of the SOUP model, with the main criteria focusing on ideas and projects that go beyond the individual pitching. There will always be a question of how this benefits our community as a whole, he says. Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin learned about the project and sponsored Order 0854-2021 in April 2021 to provide $ 15,000 from the City of Columbus General Fund. The dollars will support four PitchBlack events. Those dollars allowed us to raise the grand prize and make sure no one came away empty-handed, Shorts says. PitchBlack is based on Kwanzaa’s fourth principle: Ujamaa (cooperative economy). In essence, Ujamaa is a commitment to the practice of shared social wealth and the work required to achieve it. PitchBlack Columbus’ first round donations supported the following: Cooperative community chess center:$ 6,237.28

Feed our community! :$ 450

About-Face:$ 350

KnailingthePitch While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood Presenter:$ 350

Amp study; or Leap into the Sky, BlackGirl presenter:$ 350 PitchBlack is presented by the creative agency Shorts Artfluent in collaboration with Brown Arts Group and the Deliver Black Dreams project. Columbus SOUP helped launch the first event. The next PitchBlack Columbus will be a live event at MPACC Box Park on Sunday June 27 at 6 p.m. ET. Tickets / donations start at $ 10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite. For more information and to see the presenters of the Sunday event, visit PitchBlackColumbus.com.







