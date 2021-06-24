Rock Island’s Circa 21 seeks actor submissions for disenchanted new musical





Circa 21 Playhouse Dinner, in Rock Island, is now accepting acting submissions for the hilarious hit Broadway musical, Disillusioned. Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs them ?! Not Snow White and her gang of disenchanted princesses in the hit musical that’s anything but Grimm, according to a statement from Circa. Forget about the princesses you think you know, the original storybook heroines have come back to life to set the record straight. At the artistic helm of this new musical are Corinne Johnson, St. Ambrose theater teacher, professional actress and director, and Ron May, longtime Quad-City teacher, choirmaster, musical director and founder of ‘Opera Quad Cities. Director Johnson explains: We recruit non-union women of all ages, shapes, sizes and ethnicities. They must have excellent comedic timing, physical comedy, improvisational skills, and a strong comedic singing voice. The characters in this award-winning all-female musical are based on the original fairy tales of Grimm, Perrault, Villeneuve, as well as historical tales and legends. Add a healthy dose of the modern, strong and independent woman and you have Disenchanted! I encourage all women to audition. You don’t have to look like a Disney princess to be a disenchanted princess, Johnson said. Disenchanted (written by Dennis T. Giacino) premiered in 2014 and the Off-Broadway production of DIS! performed in sold-out venues, rave reviews and multiple NYC award nominations, including Out-Broadway Musical (Outer Critics Circle Awards), Best New Off-Broadway Musical (Off Broadway Alliance Awards) and two Lucille Lortel Award nominations (Best Leading Actress and Best Featured Actress) DIS! also received a nod from Playbill, making the 2014 Best of Year list, as well as an American Theater Wing Henry Hewes Design Award nomination for Best Costume Design. A breakdown of Circa’s roles can be found atcirca21.com/auditionsThose interested in being considered should submit a large, humorous song with a fast tempo, a brief monologue and a dance reel. All the roles in this professional production are paid. Video submissions or questions should be sent to producer Dennis Hitchcock at [email protected] The production dates, including two weeks of rehearsal, are from September 2 to November 6, 2021. All roles in this professional production are paid. For more information on the show, visit https://www.officialdisenchantedmusical.com/. Jonathan Turner has covered the Quad-Cities art scene for 25 years, first as a reporter for the Dispatch and Rock Island Argus, then as a reporter for the Quad City Times. Jonathan is also an accomplished actor and musician who has often been seen on local theater stages, most notably at Bucktown Revue and the Black Box Theater.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos