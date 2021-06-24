Hollywood beat victim to stay in hospital as family press police for answers





HOLLYWOOD, Florida Frank Penkava remains in the hospital, sedated and still too unstable for doctors to perform the operation he desperately needs. Now the question remains, why did detectives take so long to start investigating this case? Gina Horvath, Penkavas’ sister, is still horrified by what happened to her little brother just over a week ago. I believe it was attempted murder, said Horvath. Penkava was brutally beaten near his home in Hollywood in the early morning hours of June 14. Since then he has spent much of the last week and a half sedated at Memorial Regional Hospital. But it wasn’t until Tuesday, more than eight days after the attack, that Hollywood police went to the Penkavas apartment and started investigating. A d In a statement, the Hollywood Police Department told Local 10 News: Officers came into contact with the victim who had injuries to his head and face. The victim informed the police that she did not wish to prosecute and refused to provide information on the suspect. But Horvath and his family believe Penkava was not in a physical or mental state to decide this, and want to know why this prevented officers from investigating. Local 10 News spoke to attorney Eric Schwartzreich and asked about the situation. The onus is on the police to look at all the factors, to conduct their own investigation, Schwartzreich said. Even if the victim says, I don’t want to press charges, I don’t want to cooperate, the police can still go ahead. Especially when someone has been found in the condition that this victim was found in. Local 10 News also contacted the state attorney’s office, which returned a statement saying: A d Police investigate cases and make arrests and the cases are then presented to prosecutors for a formal prosecution decision. Criminal charges can be laid when there is sufficient evidence to support the charges and a reasonable probability of conviction. The Penkavas family have created a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills and increase the Crime Stoppers reward. To view the page, Click here. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. It’s not for the victim to say whether or not I want to prosecute, Schwartzreich said. Of course, they take this into account, but the state will often go, and usually, victimless if it thinks it can prove its cause.

