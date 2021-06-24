Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Armaan Malik, Anupam Kher, and more …

Sunny Leone was caught “chilling out at work” on the set of “Anamika”!

Bombay– Sunny Leone was found chilling out on the set of her upcoming ‘Anamika’ web series.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sunny took to Instagram to share a video with her fans. It looks like the clip for an action stunt, and while she was playing she landed on a bed.

She captioned the video’s post, “Relaxing at work !! #SunnyLeone #OnSets #Anamika.

“Anamika,” an action series, marks Sunny’s debut in the digital space. The web series is produced by Vikram Bhatt.

Sunny will also be seen in “Shero” and “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon”.

The smell of cigarettes makes Armaan Malik “sick”

Bombay– Singer Armaan Malik engaged in a Twitter conversation with fans on Wednesday. During the conversation, he revealed that the smell of cigarettes made him sick.

Responding to a fan who asked the singer if he had ever tried smoking, Armaan tweeted, “No. I don’t want either. I can’t stand the smell of cigarettes. It makes me sick. “

Armaan has also offered original answers to various curious questions posed to him by his fans, which he calls the Armaanians.

Responding to a fan who asked for a suggestion on how to seduce women, Armaan wrote, “Seekhlo guitar and learn to sing and play Lucky Ali’s O Sanam. If you sing well and are lucky, kaam hojaayega.

Another fan asked if the singer was planning to travel to space, to which Armaan replied, “Not so soon. Maybe after I’m 50, probably.

“Are you as romantic as the songs you sing?” asked another fan.

To that, Armaan replied, “Yes, if I really love someone deeply, I can give my all. I’m not holding back.

“Are you creating for yourself or for your fans?” Asked a fan.

“Interesting! It’s a bit of both. There are some songs that are more for my creative satisfaction and others for my fans. But my fans end up liking almost all of my songs so much that I guess I’m lucky, ”the singer replied.

Another fan asked for his opinion on aspiring singers, to which Armaan suggested, “Don’t just become a singer. Be an artist. Learn an instrument, learn to produce music, learn the trade thoroughly. Be autonomous. “

Anupam Kher: The hardest thing in the world is to say goodbye to mom

Bombay– Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media on Wednesday to share that he was returning to Mumbai from his hometown of Shimla, where he spent a few days with his mother Dulari Kher.

“The hardest thing in the world is to say goodbye to mom. She is staying in Shimla while I travel to Mumbai. We had a great time together. She told me other amazing stories from our early days in this city. The simplest thing in the world is to make parents happy. And the blessings you get are endless, ”Kher shared on Instagram.

“Thank you to #BimlaJi who has been a family member for the past three decades for her warmth and selflessness. Thank you #SunilKher and @_iamshamik for your warm company. Mum is emotional but wants to hide her feelings to protect me. I try. to do the same. It’s called, I think, the family bond. Jai Ho !, “the actor wrote with a video where his elderly mother tries to hide her emotions while saying goodbye to him. .

On the work side, Anupam Kher will then appear in films such as “Happy Birthday”, “The Last Show”, “Mungilal Rocks” and “The Kashmir Files”.

Taapsee Pannu to return from vacation in Russia

Bombay– Taapsee Pannu shared with fans on Wednesday that she was ready to pack her bags and say goodbye to her fun vacation in Russia.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram where she is seen in a pensive mood, sitting by a huge window overlooking Russia’s cityscape. She is dressed in a sports outfit – a white hoodie, shorts and a headband.

“It’s time to pack up and come back. With this photographic view engraved in mind, ”she wrote in the caption.

She mentioned the hashtags St. Petersburg, Russia and TapcTravels in her post.

Taapsee has actively shared picturesque posts from her vacation in Russia on social media. Recent photos showing her on the streets of St. Petersburg in a white saree and sneakers have impressed netizens.

The actress is known to be a frequent traveler and often travels with her sister Shagun, whenever she has a break from filming. Taapsee and her sister traveled to the Maldives in 2020 and had shared the adventurous moments spent together on her social media.

His next release “Haseen Dilruba”, starring Vikrant Massey, will be released digitally on July 2nd. Other films in his kitty are “Shabash Mithu”, “Looop Lapeta” and “Rashmi Rocket”.

Arjun Rampal shares photos from Budapest vacation with girlfriend Gabriella, son Arik

Bombay– Actor Arjun Rampal took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from his vacation in Budapest, Hungary, with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik.

The actor says he wants to spend some quality time with his family before returning to work for his next film “Dhaakad”.

“Quality moments with the family. Before I get to work. #beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad “, the actor captioned his photos.

Arjun caught the eye with his latest platinum blonde hair color. The actor recently shared photos on social media displaying his latest avatar, which was created for Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, “Dhaakad.” In the film, Arjun will play the role of the antagonist Rudraveer.

Besides the spy thriller “Dhaakad”, Arjun will also appear in the historical drama “The Battle of Bhima Koregaon”. Director Ramesh Thete introduces Arjun as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar. Sunny Leone also makes an appearance in the film. (IANS)