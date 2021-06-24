Home and Away’s story at odds with the actor’s culture

Modeling even on a TV drama goes against everything actor Kawakawa Fox-Reo learned growing up in Hawkes Bay.

As At home and away Nikau Parata, the 22-year-old actor spends his days dressed in designer clothes and struts around in front of the camera, but it is, he says, an alien experience for him and his character.

I can only speak from my experience and that’s all Mori and Pacific Islanders who I grew up with were raised in a way you don’t celebrate yourself, he says.

Provided Kawakawa Fox-Reo has modeling that goes against his upbringing.

You don’t really praise yourself at all. I think for me it really brought out a Kiwi way of thinking around the body and staying humble and all of that and the modeling industry is the complete opposite of the humble.

Fox-Reo made his Summer Bay debut last year as part of the first Mori Family of Australian Dramas.

Nikau, along with his uncles Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane (Ethan Browne) have since become fixtures on TV screens around the world. His characters venture into modeling one of the series’ key storylines for the year is the biggest for the young Kiwi character to date.

After being spotted by modeling agent Sienna Blake (Stateless and Total control actor Rose Riley), Nikau is reluctantly recruited into the industry. Then, hooked on by the big salary and what the money can do for his family, he ends up under the pressure to look better and better.

Now he’s starving himself, exercising dangerously, and even flirting with appetite suppressants to keep up appearances. As he finds himself lying to those close to him, his relationship with his girlfriend and aspiring photographer Bella (Courtney Miller) begins to suffer.

To be completely honest, I was a little nervous about starting this story just because I’m not familiar with the modeling world at all, Fox-Reo says, adding that just having to watch her own appearance through a modeling lens, even in a fictitious way, was confrontational.

Provided Kawakawa Fox-Reo with Home and Away actress Courtney Miller.

In real life, I wear T-shirts, shorts, you know, socks and slides. I think a lot of people think when I come to work that I just got out of bed.

So I’m really laid back, but don’t get me wrong, I love to dress up and feel good about myself when there’s an event.

He took on the acting challenge, turning to a model friend for help.

I was having conversations with her and doing my best to understand (the industry) as much as possible, he says.

I take my hat off to anyone in this world because it’s not easy. In fact, it’s a really tough and fierce industry to get into.

It just depends on how you look, and some people are willing to do whatever it takes to look a certain way, and sometimes I think it gets to the point where it can get dangerous.

Fox-Reo says he was initially unaware of the excessive foodless measures, dangerous workouts, and medications some models were taking to look good, but a conversation with his model mate changed that.

It’s actually a very real thing. Lots of models do what is f..d. It is so scary.

Personally, I wouldn’t put that on anybody, make them feel like, you can only eat one nut a day for 10 days.

As the actor on a show world famous for its bikini-clad girls and shapely surfers, Fox-Reo understands the pressure to conform to a certain realistic image or not.

When he first joined At home and away, he feared he was too skinny to put on shorts while filming and worried about social media comments about his appearance.

While Fox-Reo quickly got over his worries, he still remembers the feeling.

It was a long time ago now and I think everyone is going through their own path with their own insecurities, he says.

Back then, it was something I was really embarrassed about, just because it was being shown to the world for people to comment on, but no one is perfect.

I’ve learned not to put a lot of energy into these comments. Everyone has beautiful, unique things about them and what I have is what makes me, me.

