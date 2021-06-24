SeaWorld San Diego wants you to keep the kids home for the Halloween nighttime festivities





Starting in September, SeaWorld San Diego will be less kid-friendly after dark with an insane clown, crooked doctor, and stray zombies taking over the otherwise family-friendly venue for its very first paid Halloween night. On Wednesday, the local theme park previewed Howl-O-Scream, a fall attraction featuring haunted houses, shows, special cocktails and rides in the dark. The horror-themed extravaganza is intended only for an adult audience and stands out clearly from the park’s standard Spooktacular offering. Spooktacular will also continue this year with kid-specific activities during daylight hours and is included in the price of admission. This is the first time we’ve hosted a spooky separate ticket event, San Diego Park President John Dunlap told the Union-Tribune. As everyone got together and looked for reasons to get together, we thought this was a nice and logical addition to our entertainment lineup as a way to continue to generate visits and create more jobs in the month. ‘October. The announcement comes as SeaWorld is trying to bounce back after a difficult period punctuated by the pandemic and health orders limiting the capacity of the fleet. SeaWorld Entertainment, which operates 12 parks, reported revenue of $ 171.9 million in the first three months of 2021, up 12% from the first quarter of 2020. However, the sum was in down more than 22% from the same pre-pandemic period in 2019. And attendance of 2.2 million in the first three months of the year was down 34% from the first quarter of 2019, the company said. Howl-O-Scream seems designed to keep the crowd going long after the summer season is over. The park’s transformation after dark is being marketed to thrill seekers and horror demons, with parents encouraged to keep young children at home. If you think it’s too terrifying for the little ones, you’re absolutely right, Randolph Borden, who is the vice president of entertainment for San Diego Parks, said at a media event that included an example performance of Splatz, the clown and his killer clown. detachment. New to SeaWorlds San Diego and Orlando, Howl-O-Scream has been offered at SeaWorld San Antonio for 20 years, the company said. The local theme park plans to hire up to 1,000 workers to organize the event. General admission tickets, available for purchase now, start at $ 39.99, with discounts available for pass members. The special event will run from Friday to Sunday and select Thursdays from September 17 to October 31.







