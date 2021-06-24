Bollywood celebrities on vacation during pandemic





Bollywood celebrities are on vacation mode | Photo credit: Instagram It’s that time of year when everyone takes a break from their boring and mundane life. When things were normal, June was the month we saw Bollywood superstars strutting around airports not only to get a feel for airport fashions but also for travel purposes on their way to some of the most beautiful. destinations around the world. However, due to the global pandemic, celebrities were forced to stay indoors during the summer of 2020. But not this year! A few celebrities took off for a little getaway before returning to work to soak up the sun. Whether it’s Austria, Turkey or Russia, these B-Town celebrities have taken to exotic places and we love their picturesque photos. Looked Parineeti chopra Bollywood bet had an unforgettable time. The actress has only traveled since March to set major goals for us. After stopping in Tukey, the stunner has now traveled to Austria. Sharing this dreamy photo from Turkey, Pari wrote, “I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok, that’s a lie.” Chitrangada Singh It’s been a while since we’ve seen Chitrangda and fans are eagerly awaiting an update on his upcoming film starring Abhishek Bachchan. In the middle of it. the actress relaxes in Pahalgam, Kashmir and the view of the hills behind her is breathtaking. Serene, calming and breathtaking, these images will also inspire you to head for the mountains. “Yoga day every day .. n a few photo bombers!

#internationaldayofyoga #pahalgam #pahalgamdiaries #yoga, ”she wrote. Rampal d’Arjun Arjun is currently seducing the internet with his new hair color. With a black beard and contrasting hair color, Arjun is now turning heads in Budapest. The hottie took off with her partner Gabriella and her son Arik. Arjun then captioned the photo: “Some quality time with the family. Before I get down to work. #Beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad” Taapsee Pannu There isn’t a soul that doesn’t want to visit Russia at least once. Thanks to the photos of Taapsee, you can also take a trip to this picturesque country. The stunning opted for a gorgeous saree with sneakers for her day in St. Petersburg and shared photos. She captioned this photo as follows: “Let’s just say there was a lot of walking on this trip!” Aftab Shivdasani Who wouldn’t want to go to London and spend the summer there? Aftab is chilling out in UK and sharing the coolest photos. In addition, he was also able to see the cricket match in progress live at the stadium. The actor recently celebrated his wedding anniversary in the country too. He had written : ” .

– Atticus.

Happy birthday my love, to many more to come.

We can't wait to go on vacation too!







