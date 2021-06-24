The influence of the South on Bollywood: Fahadh Faasil in Mahesh Babu; Actors who refused to work in Hindi films





The South Indian film industry is full of talent such as Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Parvathy, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Sai Pallavi, Anushka Shetty, etc. Southern movies could be popular with larger than life people. stunts, flying cars and more, but they are also popular among the Northern public. Over the past decade, regional content has increased thanks to content-driven films, whether in theaters or on OTT platforms. Baahubali made waves across the world and set a standard that no other film has so far made in Indian film history.

While many celebrities have been steadfast in sticking to their roots and not going beyond their state for obvious reasons, actors like Kamal Haasan in Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy have ventured to Bollywood in the past. It’s a question of choice ! They are adept at balancing the two industries. However, there are many celebrities in the South Indian film industry who have rejected or would not venture into Hindi cinema any time soon.

Also read: The Southern Influence on Bollywood: How They Turned Into Big Game Changers; COMMENT Mahesh Babu: Superstar Mahesh Babu has a huge influence in Telugu cinema. The actor won a large number of fans not only in India but also abroad. However, he is not one of the Southern celebrities who will easily move to Bollywood despite having a huge fan following him. In 2019, when we spoke to Mahesh Babu about his plans to enter Bollywood amid rumors he had been approached for numerous projects, the actor replied, “My plate is full for the next two years… So I can’t say … “Mahesh Babu is clear about his choices and makes sure to stay true to his roots. baahubali actress Anushka shetty is a huge name in the South, but given its strong presence in the industry, one might want to move to Bollywood. However, Anushka Shetty is someone who won’t accept the role unless it suits her. Bollywood producer Karan Johar wanted to include Anushka Shetty in one of her projects, but she rejected the offer for the same reason. Fahadh Faasil is one of the biggest names in the Malayalam film industry. He played different roles and dominated the hearts of the audience with his charming on-screen presence. We bet he can give Bollywood celebrities some tough competition anytime, any day. Last year, when speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Fahadh Faasil said language was a big barrier and he had no plans to enter Bollywood anytime soon. However, he is happy that his friends Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have moved on to Hindi cinema. When asked if he was planning to enter Bollywood like his contemporaries and close friends DQ, Prithvi, Fahadh replied, “Actually, I don’t speak the language but I started to understand the language, so yes, that’s the big barrier for me and thanks to OTT, the cinema is traveling now. “ Telugu star Allu Arjun is a name known even among northern audiences. Although he is eagerly awaiting his pan-Indian release Pushpa, Allu Arjun has already gained a foothold in the Hindi film industry through the dubbed version of his films. He has no plans to shoot a Bollywood film anytime soon. Lady Kollywood superstar, Nayanthara was reportedly approached for a Hindi film. However, she rejected him without a second thought.Did you know Rohit Shetty approached her for a dance number in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Chennai Express years ago? She politely declined despite being offered a huge sum for the same.







