10 actors who played several iconic television characters

It is common, and now expected, to see actors take on multiple roles in the cinema. Whether they play a hero in an action-packed franchise or a more emotional role in a drama, the actor’s goal is to play several different film roles and diversify his filmography. However, this similar diversification is often overlooked on television.

Sometimes it can be more difficult to recognize well-known actors in TV shows. This is mainly due to the preferences of viewers and the streaming services they use. Sometimes a viewer wouldn’t know that their favorite actor played another well-known role on another TV show, but nonetheless, many have played several iconic roles over the course of their careers.

ten Bryan cranston

Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad

The man, myth, living legend Bryan Cranston was first seen playing the role of Hal, Malcom’s father in Malcom in the middle.His theatrical take on the comedic daddy character was a successful match for Frankie Muniz’s main show.

While Cranston continued to star in Broadway plays and countless films, he also emerged years later as one of the best known and most iconic television characters in history: Walter White sure breaking BadCranston is known for his character balance between the gentle, loving, two-sided family man with the cunning, tactful and intelligent cook and businessman under the pseudonym “Heisenberg”.

9 William shatner

william shatner star trek captain kirk

Captain Kirk wouldn’t have become so famous without the great William Shatner to step into the character’s shoes in the late 1960s show, Star TrekOn board the USS Enterprise, Kirk’s iconic speech, “boldly go where no man has gone before” has never left the minds and hearts of fans. However, after his most iconic role, Shatner played other big future roles on television.

These roles include tough Sergeant TJ Hooker of TJ Hooker and Denny Crane from Boston Legal. Shatner’s famous law enforcement roles were the most recent TV shows he appeared in. All three roles are memorable, but Captain Kirk may always contribute to Shatner’s television icon status.

8 Mila kunis

This daring actress will forever be known as the sneaky, funny, big-mouthed and superficial Jackie Burkhart of This 70s show. She added a youthfulness to the show when it was first broadcast and then conveyed a much bigger presence in the group of friends.

However, in addition to her best-known role, Mila Kunis also voices the girl’s hilarious character, Meg Griffin, on family guy. Kunis brought dark humor to this character, as Meg is unsure of her social status and is typically used as a punchline for Peter’s jokes. Her two TV roles differ in many ways, aside from the fact that one is live action and the other is animated, but they both represent the quintessential teenager facing typical social struggles.

7 Ashton kutcher

Another This 70s show Former students, Ashton Kutcher is credited with playing the distant and awkward Michael Kelso. The actor brought a loud but tender side to the hilarious character. It’s incredibly difficult to avoid laughing at the words: “Well, Jackie!” and that’s thanks to Kutcher’s iconic performance.

Later, of course, he would play billionaire Walden Schmidt in Two and a half men. Walden goes through a bunch of relationship issues, ultimately accusing him of being a wealthy entrepreneur. His two comedic characters achieved their iconic status with Walden becoming Alan’s new best friend and Michael becoming the biggest blunderer, and both roles typically deal with relationship issues with women.

6 Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Negan smiles in relief when he finds Lucille the Bat in The Walking Dead

Everyone recognizes the brilliant actor Jeremy Dean Morgan from The walking dead swing that infamous baseball bat, fight zombies or “walkers” in a post-apocalyptic world. Full-fledged authoritarian dictator Negan of the “Saviors” survivor group is routinely violent and ruthless, mostly stemming from how he was affected by his wife becoming a walker and not killing her.

But Morgan’s other undeniably iconic role is that of John Winchester from Supernatural. This character came before Morgan’s fame in The walking dead but his influence on the paranormal-focused series is the complicated father figure who loses his life at the start of the series. Without John’s presence on the show, the Winchester brothers would never have set out to find their father on his hunting trip.

5 Sarah Michelle Gellar

Although she has held memorable film roles, Sarah Michelle Gellar has played some of the most well-known television characters, mostly with Buffy the vampire slayer. The character is so iconic that even The Big Bang Theorybrought her to the series for direct reference in its finale. Gellar brought an intelligent and fiery character to the character, making Buffy a heroic and tough icon.

Gellar also appeared on the short-lived CW show, Alarm, like twins Bridget Kelly and Siobhan Martin. Bridget tries to escape threats from the mob and assumes her sister’s identity. Gellar’s other notable television role was Sydney Roberts in Crazypeople, where she starred alongside Robin Williams’ lead character Simon Roberts. The two shows were not continued by their networks, but Gellar’s performances helped her rise as an iconic TV star.

4 Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James in Gilmore Girls

Melissa McCarthy’s career culminated in her fearless comedy. Her role as the goofy and funny chef Sookie St. James in Gilmore Girls added a lightness in the show. As Lorelai’s friend and business partner, Sookie supports her, especially in the eventual relationship with Luke.

McCarthy’s other iconic role is that of the first elementary school teacher, Molly Flynn, of Mike and Molly, who meets the other main character, Mike, in a weight loss support group. The character’s growing debt due to her heavy shopping and her (at times) hot-tempered mood were comedic characteristics that established her as an icon on television.

3 Woody harrelson

Cheers helped Harrelson start his career. Woody Harrelson played the bartender, Woody Boyd, who essentially replaced the character, Coach. Harrelson brought a distant and hilarious angle to the character, ultimately creating some good laughs for the audience.

Harrelson’s other iconic roles included Nathan from Will & Grace, Grace’s new boyfriend and cop Marty Hart in season one Real detective.At Will & Grace, Nathan is a rude but romantic and charming boyfriend, who creates an incredibly sweet first date for Grace, only to break her heart a little later after she proposes to him. AtReal detectiveHarrelson’s character, Marty, is an intense sleuth who has investigated a murder for the past 17 years and regularly cheats on his wife.

2 Sean bean

Eddard Stark as Hand of the King to Robert

Sean Bean’s film presence is undeniable, but his television roles are underrated due to the shorter duration of each role. His character, Ned Stark from Game of thrones is truly iconic in its known image of sitting on the Iron Throne. The Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North are involved in a major storyline that only true fans of the series know too well.

Bean is also considered the character of Martin Odum on Captions, the undercover FBI agent who changes character when it comes to a different criminal investigation. It causes the character to struggle with his true identity, and the way Bean conveys this character is truly unique and memorable.

1 Wilmer Valderrama

This show of the 70s in Fes naive

This 70s show clearly had a cast that went on to become TV stars. Valderrama played Fez, the sometimes creepy and always hilarious girl-chasing friend who later ends up with Jackie. While the character is used as a culturally unambiguous punchline, the show at least highlights his admirable qualities as a friend to the entire Point Place gang.

Of course, Valderrama moved on to bigger and better things when he landed the role of Nick Torres on NCIS. Nick is a complex and intriguing character, as he is a socially confident person who breaks the rules when he deems it necessary. But he is also superstitious when it comes to the deceased. This regular series is iconic due to her roller coaster lifestyle as an agent, but Valderrama’s portrayal of Fez is even more iconic as she found it in trending memes.

