Has Hollywood finally understood the spinoff film? – Cinélinx

Large franchise spin-offs often get a bad rap, and for good reason. But a recent round of solid spinoffs leads us to believe they might be beneficial after all …

We all know sequels are rarely better than the original movies. Prequels and reboots have an even worse reputation. But by far the type of sequel that seems to have the worst reputation is the spin-off. These are traditionally direct Disney VHS releases, with none of the original cast or creative minds behind them. Like the prequels and reboots, they’re seen as an easy way for Hollywood to make some extra cash from fans who loved the original film.

But oddly enough, spin-offs have experienced a certain renaissance over the past decade. Not only are there suddenly plenty of examples of solid spinoff movies made by big Hollywood studios with great star power, but in some of these cases the spinoff movies are better than the original movie (s) they are on. based. Let this sink for a minute. How is it possible?

You would think that for a spinoff to exist, the original film would have to be very popular and well received. Otherwise, the studio wouldn’t have bothered with a spin-off. But in the case of many recent spinoffs, the appeal of this original film (s) and appreciation for a new direction to explore this universe has led to a surge in popularity. And these new movies aren’t just interesting side stories. Many of them now form the basis of a whole new franchise.

Think about movies like Fast and Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw, Bumblebee, dead Pool, Creed, or Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Each of these films is a spin-off and has already spawned a direct sequel or will do so in the coming years. In the case of Bumblebee, dead Pool, or Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse you could make a very convincing argument about how these movies are better than the original movie they are derived from (same for Logan). Even recent big spin-offs that aren’t necessarily better than their predecessors are still pretty darn good (Thief one, Venom, The Lego Batman movie, Finding Dory).

So what’s going on that changes the approach to these types of movies? Why is Hollywood investing money in projects that previously perhaps had the same reputation as The Scorpion King, or Almighty Evan? I think in any case the answer is the MCU. The success of the MCU has allowed studios to be more open-minded when exploring spin-off projects due to the success of the Marvel films. But just as important is the possibility that the MCU has opened up audiences to be more receptive to spin-off films, especially if the studio purchases them up front in order to provide them with the same focus and support as the original. movies).

In other words, Marvel has provided a model for other studios to follow. Because the Marvel films were seen to be of high quality although many of them were spin-offs, audiences did not associate the stigma with the spinoff film as it might have had in the past. But what the MCU does best above all is to give a solid reason for the existence of their spinoff movies. They don’t just feel like an excuse to make another superhero movie. They are all part of a meticulously planned overall story. They are necessary for a better understanding of the whole franchise.

Other more recent spin-offs do not necessarily have the same merit. Movies like Bumblebee or Logan seem unnecessary at first glance, especially considering the time and effort that these main characters were explored in the original films. But our collective love for these characters is what interests us and this is what interests us about these spinoffs. Additionally, by disconnecting the popular character from the main storyline of the main franchise, filmmakers have more freedom to tell a different kind of story.

Relieved of the expectations of the original franchise, spin-offs provide more opportunities for a character to grow. For one thing, they don’t have to share screen time with other popular characters / actors. Their derivative films can respond directly to their personalities and trends. This means that they can explore new places instead of living within the boundaries that have already been established in the franchise. In cases like Logan, the character is not burdened by the expectations of establishing the character as seen in movies like Origins of X-Man: Wolverine and The glutton.

At other times, a spin-off works like a reboot. Movies like Creed and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse allow the franchise to recover from previous missteps with sequels. Because the new films are approached as a spin-off, they don’t necessarily create connotations of the bad experiences audiences may have had with the original series’ problematic entries. Most importantly, they can take advantage of the good experiences. Spin-offs are a great opportunity to use nostalgia to win the hearts of dedicated fans. Thief one and Solo both come to mind as films reminiscent of the beloved original Star Wars trilogy without the added baggage of subsequent installments.

Movies like Hobbs & Shaw have become a little more popular because of the size of the franchise they were born from. This is a movie that focuses on two characters who basically support characters from the original franchise. As studios continue to produce more and more sequels to a mega-franchise, this will bring new characters to the fold. There is only a short time that a character can be given during a feature film, and if later installments have more characters sharing screen time, some of them will inevitably have their end. stick.

When this happens, the options are either to kill certain characters in order to give others more screen time, or to remove them from the story in some other way. The Fast & Furious franchise chose a spin-off movie for Hobbs and Shaw so they didn’t have to fight for screen time in F9. It’s a bit of the opposite of the MCU approach of dedicating individual movies to certain characters and then reuniting them later in an event-movie crossover. So, again, here’s another opportunity where a spin-off could make sense in today’s modern cinematic environment.

Likewise, the Star Wars franchise and the Harry Potter franchise have found another niche to tap into with their spinoff films. For these two franchises, the main story arc that made the franchise popular in the first place is over. It would be possible to add more sequels to these original storylines, but doing so when the stories are officially over already makes those subsequent sequels unnecessary and you risk upsetting dedicated fans.

The solution in the case of these two franchises was to turn to spin-offs for new feature films. For the Harry Potter franchise, the spin-off was also a prequel, which provided an overhaul of some popular characters, but it also meant focusing on a new set of protagonists. With Star Wars, the spinoffs we’ve seen so far have also been prequels. So, in both of these cases, the spinoff is an opportunity for a franchise to fill in some of the gaps in its history, thereby catering to existing fans while still being able to make films with new actors and creative talent that might appeal to others. new fans.

I’m not yet ready to say that the spinoff has lost its image of a shameless cash grab, but at the very least we can agree that most modern examples in mainstream cinema are studio examples. trying harder than in the past. Likewise, you can say that the state of the film industry has evolved to a point where the spin-off may make sense in certain situations where another sequel or prequel wouldn’t have performed as well.

Finally, you can look at all of these examples of well-received and profitable spin-offs and notice how they all used different methodologies and approaches for their connection to the original franchise. With more big-budget spinoffs in production and on the way to theaters in the years to come, this isn’t a short-lived trend. As long as they are able to maintain high quality and cost effectiveness, there is no reason for studios to stop making them. With enough time and success, we might even consider the fallout training years to be growing pains …