‘Karate Kid’ actor opens up about being Zendaya’s interim coach





Getty Images Zendaya is pictured in 2021. In the 1984 martial arts film “The Karate Kid”, Tony O’Dell appeared as Jimmy, a student of the Cobra Kai dojo, owned by the ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove). Two years after the premiere of “The Karate Kid”, O’Dell starred in the hit sitcom “Head of the Class”, where he starred Alan pinkard, a high school student in love with Ronald Reagan. In a January interview, uploaded to Joe Pavone’s YouTube channel, O’Dell revealed that after the show ended in 1991, he didn’t receive as many job offers. “I think it came at a time when I was having a year where things were a little slower. But to be honest with you, once you play in a series you play in a series and you make tons and tons of money in comparison, after that it’s slower, ”explained the 61-year-old. years. He said he was approached by a producer in the mid-1990s to become an acting coach for a show. At first he hesitated to take the opportunity as it was outside his wheelhouse. However, he eventually decided that it would be wise to pivot his career and has professionally coached actors for the past 24 years. O’Dell worked as Zendaya’s interim coach for 10 years Over the years, O’Dell has worked on projects like “The George Lopez Show”, “Diary of a Wimpy Child” and “Shake It Up”. While working on “Shake It Up,” he was introduced to actress Zendaya, with whom he ended up having a professional relationship for a decade. In an April 2021 interview on the “Cobra Kai Company“, the acting coach revealed that he” worked with her for the ‘Greatest Showman’ screen test “and” worked with her for the ‘Dune’ screen test, “which is slated for release later this year. O’Dell hinted that he was no longer Zendaya’s interim coach, but claimed they had remained “very close”. He also revealed that watching her win an Emmy in 2020 for playing Rue Bennett in the HBO series “Euphoria” was emotional for him. “It was definitely a tearful moment for me. I’m so happy with what she’s done, the way she’s handled her career, the way she’s handled herself on social media. Everything everyone sees is who she really is. She definitely is – there’s something about her that’s incredibly special and she’s just a force in her own way, ”explained the acting coach. He then complimented his longtime student and said that she was the “full package” in terms of looks and talent. “It’s really amazing to see her do her thing and shine, it’s amazing,” the actor said. O’Dell shared a post about Zendaya’s Emmy win on social media After Zendaya’s Emmy win, O’Dell caught on Instagram to congratulate her. In the caption of the post, he acknowledged that she was a rarity. “In all my years, I’ve seen very few make the kind of climb that Zendaya has made at that incredible time – winning the Emmy. I am extremely happy and so proud of @zendaya. Women in her class were amazing, but this moment is hers… the youngest best actress to ever win an Emmy. Take advantage of this Z moment, it is well deserved. I love you, ”reads part of the caption. READ NEXT: Chad McQueen’s daughter reveals if he’ll be in ‘Cobra Kai’







