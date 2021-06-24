Drake & Josh Star Drake Bell pleads guilty to endangering a child





Former Nickelodeon Drake & Josh star Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges after being arrested earlier this month.

Drake Bell, the former star of the hit series Nickelodeon,Drake and Josh, pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges. Bell began his career at the age of five with an appearance on the 1990s ABC sitcom Home improvement with Tim Allen. Bell’s first lead role came on another hit Nickelodeon series created by Dan Schneider, Amanda’s show, alongside Amanda Bynes and Josh Peck. After the variety show ended, Bell continued to star in Drake and Josh alongside Peck and iCarly‘sMiranda Cosgrove. Bells Nickelodeon’s credits also include the trilogy of Quite strange parents movies. During its four seasons, Drake and Josh followed the titular half-brothers who often clashed due to their opposing personalities. The series was one of Nickelodeon’s top-rated programs, averaging around three million viewers per episode, and even spawned three made-for-television films. In addition to acting, Bell has enjoyed a distinguished career as a musician, making numerous appearances on Amanda’s show with his group “Drake 24/7”. He also wrote and performed Drake and JoshRecognizable theme song, titled Found a Way. Keep scrolling to keep reading

According to Variety, Bell pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge of the felony of endangering children and to one charge of disseminating information harmful to a minor. Bell could face a fine of $ 5,000 and up to 18 months in jail for the felony charge, and an additional fine of $ 1,000 and up to six months in county jail for the misdemeanor charge. The actor could then face three years of post-release control, or surveillance, following the possible prison sentence. Bell appeared at the preliminary hearing in Cuyahoga County, Ohio via Zoom. The news comes after reports that Bell was arrested by Cleveland Police earlier this month. Immediately after his arrest, Bell pleaded not guilty in the same court and was subsequently released on $ 2,500 bail provided he had no contact with the victim. These charges actually stem from an incident in 2017 between Bell and a 15-year-old girl at a Cleveland nightclub called The Odeon, where Bell was performing. Although police did not release much specific information about the incident, they said there had been months of social media posts between Bell and the victim that were sometimes sexual in nature. While the incident happened in 2017, Bell was not charged until this year. The victim will have the opportunity to make a statement to the court before sentencing. Although it hasn't been much in the public eye sinceDrake and Josh over, these recent developments could indeed spell the end of Bell's acting career.

