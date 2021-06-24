Lisa Banes: actor who starred in Gone Girl and Cocktail

Lisa Banes was a versatile stage, television and film star whose work spanned decades with more than 80 film and small screen appearances from the stressed wife of Malcolm McDowell’s angry man at the unique lover of Tom Cruises in Cocktail.

From 1980, in the off-Broadway play Looking back angrily, she was perhaps best known for playing Marybeth Elliot, the devastated and furious mother of Rosamund Pikes, missing Amy Dunne in the 2014s Missing girl.

Banes was born in 1955 in Chagrin Falls, Cleveland, Ohio, to her father, Ken, who worked in advertising, and to her mother, Mary Lou, who was a model. Banes grew up in Colorado Springs, attended Cheyenne Mountain High School, and knew from an early age that she wanted to be an actress. She said Colorado Springs Gazette in 2014 that her first job, at the age of 15, was as a cast member in a dinner show.

They served alcohol, she said The Gazette. I’m pretty sure I lied about my age because I was only 15 and you must have been 16.

A childhood friend, Lisa Riegel, whom Banes has remained close to, told the newspaper in 2014 that she knew she was a star from when we were in elementary school. She was in an elementary school play a solo performance by Charlie Chaplin. She brought down the house.

Banes then attended the prestigious Juilliard School of the Performing Arts in Manhattan before gaining attention on the New York scene in the 1980s. She won a Theater World Award for her off-Broadway performance as Alison Porter. in Look back in anger. She portrayed Jimmy Porter’s overwhelmed wife, played by Malcolm McDowell.

Broadway critic Walter Kerr, writing about the performance for The New York TimesSaid: Lisa Banes has a remarkably effective final scene, kneeling in anguish, her face stained with failure, her arms awkwardly seeking form and rest.

Banes went on to win a nomination for a Drama Desk Award for Best Actress in 1984 for her role in the Wendy Wasserstein comedy. Isn’t that romantic?

Her first major film role came in 1988, when she starred alongside Tom Cruise in Cocktail, the story of two bartenders and their drinking and bedroom adventures in Jamaica. Banes plays Bonnie, a (brief) love interest in Cruises Brian Flanagan.

She is, however, best known for her role as Marybeth Elliot in David Finchers. Missing girl, mother of the missing Amy Dunne. It was a role Banes loved, revealing in an interview that Marybeth was a good Wasp (White Angle-Saxon Protestant) and it was something she could really sink into.

Working with David Fincher is as good as it gets, she told YouTube channel ScreenSlam in 2014 of the film. I have friends in the cast, and we all had such a great time.

It was the same year that Banes also met the woman she would later marry. Kathryn Kranhold, 61, is a contributing reporter for the Center for Public Integrity, and has previously written for The Wall Street Journal. The couple lived in Los Angeles and mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight. They got married in 2017.

Following the success of Missing girl, Banes also became known for her role as Hollis in the 2016s. A cure of well-being alongside Dane DeHaan and Celia Imrie.

In addition to her film and stage performances, the Los Angeles-based actress has made numerous television appearances, mostly one-episode roles in shows such as Desperate housewives, Masters of sex, and more recently in Nashville and Seth MacFarlanes L’Orville. His last role was in the horror series Them.

Following the news of Baness’s death, MacFarlane wrote: His stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by his unwavering kindness and benevolence to all of us.

Banes continued to appear on Broadway throughout her career, with one of her most recent appearances being in 2018 in Boston where she played one of two lead roles in Jordan Boatmans. The Niceties.

Banes was on his way to meet his wife for dinner at Lincoln Center when she was hit by a motorized scooter. Upon news of his death, his partner tweeted a picture of Banes and the words love and light, and asked for help to catch the person who caused Baness’ death.

Lisa Banes, actress, born July 9, 1955, died June 14, 2021