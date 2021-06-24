Salma Hayek: Menopause made my breasts bigger | Entertainment





Salma Hayek says her breasts “kept growing” during menopause. The 54-year-old actress was shocked to learn about some of the side effects she might experience during the onset of menopause, but was very surprised to find that her bust would swell even more. Appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’, she revealed, “Breasts get bigger a lot. For some women, they get smaller. But there are women who when you gain weight, your breasts get bigger, and so on. other women that when you have kids and you breastfeed your breasts grow up and they don’t come back down, and then in some cases when you’re in menopause they grow back. And I’m just one of those women where that s ‘is produced in each, single walk! “ Throughout her years in the limelight, Salma admits that many people have speculated that she had breast work to increase her breasts, but changes in the size and shape of her breasts were the reaction. of her body during pregnancy and now in menopause. The ‘From Dusk till Dawn’ star added: “” A lot of people have said that I had breast augmentation; I don’t blame them! My breasts were smaller! The rest of my body too. But they only kept growing. Lots and lots of sizes. And my back is really hurting. And not many people talk about it. “ The “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” star also experienced mood swings and hot flashes throughout menopause, but learned to adapt to them. She explained, “I’ve been through those times, kind of still am, but you have to notice those times and take a deep breath and kind of say, ‘OK, that will pass. You have to hold on. “And hot flashes are no fun.” Additionally, Salma insisted that aging is not a problem for her because she knows that she, and all women, can achieve their ambitions at any stage of their life. She said, “There is no expiration date for women. It has to go. Because you can throw a ** at any age. You can get by at any age, you can dream at any age. , you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at where we are. We are not just there to make babies, we are not only there to baby the man. We’re not just there to serve everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go it’s almost like an expiration date for you as a woman. It’s a misunderstanding which has been circulating for centuries.

