Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez Says Hollywood’s Afro-Latinidad Erasure “Is Intentional”





With the intensification of discussions around colorism and the erasure of Afro-Latinos in Hollywood following therecent reviewofIn the heights, author Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez is now joining the conversation. The New York Times bestselling author took to Twitter to share his own experience on the subject over a decade ago. Valdes-Rodriguez has previously shared his attempts to secure a TV series based on his 2003 book The dirty girls social club took off at NBC in 2010. The original story of the book follows a group of six Latin friends who met in college, with two of the main characters being Afro-Latina. When she read Lisa Leschin’s TV pilot, she called it “racist”. Eleven years later, Valdes-Rodriguez still does not hold back on the situation and further exposes what would have happened. “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but I burned my contract with NBC when producer Ann Lpez erased all#afrolatino characters in my book, ”she said via Twitter earlier this week. “She and producer Lynette Ramirez told me ‘no one wants to see black people on television and black Latinos confuse America.'” I don’t know who needs to hear this, but I burned my contract with NBC when producer Ann Lpez erased all #afrolatino characters from my book. She and producer Lynette Ramirez told me that “nobody wants to see black people on television and black Latinos confuse America”.#InTheHeights

1 – Author Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez (@ AlisaValdesRod1) June 21, 2021 Remezcla could not reach Lpez or Ramirez for comment. Valdes-Rodriguez added that she had been “severely punished in Hollywood” for denouncing the erasure of Afro-Latinos. “I was told that I would never work for the company again,” she continued. It was then that the author says she chose to walk away from the industry, writing, “I have been poor my whole life. I’d rather be honest about the story and just an author without a movie or series, I said, than selling to the continued erasure of the African diaspora in Latin America. I was severely punished in Hollywood for shouting for the erasure of the Afrolatinos from my books in the screen adaptation proposed by Luisa Leschin. I was told that I would never work for the company again. 2 – Author Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez (@ AlisaValdesRod1) June 21, 2021 I said it was good. If working in Hollywood meant lying about afrolatinos, goodbye. I have been poor all my life. I’d rather be honest about the story and just an author without a movie or series, I said, than selling to the continued erasure of the African diaspora in Latin America.

3 – Author Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez (@ AlisaValdesRod1) June 21, 2021 A screen adaptation of The dirty girls social club never succeeded because Valdes-Rodriguez refused any development that does not correspond to the necessary representation. “I’ve always closed it because they always want to resort to inaccurate stereotypes that serve power,” she wrote in the Twitter thread. As for the recent conversation around Afro-Latino representation in Hollywood, the author dropped his point: “Make no mistake, the erasure is intentional, because the American idea that ‘blacks and Latinos ”are separate groups vying for the crown of the“ Most Adored ”. Other ”is nothing less than Machiavellian. Now, after 15 years of waiting, Valdes-Rodriguez announced in the same conversation that she was “about to sign a movie deal” to adapt the book on her own terms with the Afro-Latino characters included. For what it’s worth. The Usnavy in my novel came out years before the Usnavy in ITH. Also, I’m about to sign a film contract, for MY OWN DAMN ADAPTATION, REPLETE WITH AFRO LATINOS. It took 15 years, but, as Fidel Castro once said, history absolved me.#colorism – Author Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez (@ AlisaValdesRod1) June 21, 2021 “I’m happy to say it was worth the wait,” she wrote. “A lot can happen in 15 years. Our movie will CLOSE ALL THE DOORS. “ I’m happy to say it was worth the wait. A lot can happen in 15 years. Our movie will CLOSE ALL THE DOORS. – Author Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez (@ AlisaValdesRod1) June 21, 2021







