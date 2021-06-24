Blink-182s Mark Hoppus announces he has cancer, is undergoing chemotherapy





Famous Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus, 49, announced on Wednesday that he had cancer and had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m lucky to have amazing doctors, family and friends to help me get through this, he wrote on his Instagram story. and Twitter Wednesday. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I try to stay hopeful and positive. I look forward to being cancer free and seeing you all at a concert in the near future. Hoppus also shared a photo of himself receiving treatment, writing yes hello. Cancer treatment please. The news of his diagnosis shocked fans on Twitter, as friends and family of the musician sent their best wishes. Hoppus shared a photo of himself in chemotherapy. Courtesy of Mark Hoppus / Instagram Tom DeLonge, one of the original members of Blink-182, wrote that he had known about Hoppus’ diagnosis for “some time now”. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong and a superhuman who goes through this difficult obstacle with a wide open heart, DeLonge tweeted, adding that we have his back as a hashtag. Other friends, fans and family have also contacted. Wolf Van Halen, son of the late Eddie Van Halen replied to Hoppus on Twitter, writing: You got this, brother, with three hearts. You are on our minds, Mark, actor BJ Novak replied. Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people. Mark Hoppus cancer news is so so so sad and i really hope as the godfather of pop punk he brutally kicks her ass Luc (@ellkay_) June 23, 2021 Mark Hoppus’ cancer news is so so so sad and I really hope as the godfather of pop punk he kicks her ass brutally, @ellkay_ posted in a now viral post Tweeter. Loudwire, an online magazine that covers hard rock and heavy metal music, also recognized Hoppus’ essential role in the pop punk world. “I love you, daddy, the exit posted. In addition to Blink-182, Hoppus is also half of the pop rock duo Simple Creatures with Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low. Gaskarth responded to Hoppus’ tweet about his cancer diagnosis with what appears to be a Star Wars joke. do you have a moment to talk about hyperspace tracking, He asked with a heart emoji. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker recently said the band will likely release a new album this year, but no word on the impact of Hoppus’ diagnosis on this timeline.







